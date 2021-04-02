Horse or spider? And 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From tsome promising riders for the future to some mega jumpers, we saw it all on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

The floor is lava



Who’s the fairest of them all?



Max March and mum Piggy enjoying some down time



The next generation looking brilliant



It is great to see Harry Meade back up and running after a horror fall at the end of last season



No scope no hope — not an issue here



Weeee



And our favourite social media post this week is…





“Giz us a kiss”



If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter, on facebook and on instagram today?

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefit