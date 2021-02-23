What can £790,000 buy you? How about six acres, stables, an indoor pool and a four-bedroom house

Live the dream at this stunning period residence located on the English-Welsh Border and adjoining the Llangollen Canal.

High Gables is situated on Oaklands Road in the hamlet of Chirk Bank in Oswestry.

The nearby town of Chirk includes convenience stores, post office, garage, cottage hospital, primary school, golf club, doctors surgery and parish church. The larger town of Wrexham can be found 11 mile away for a wider range of facilities.

The property is located of the edge of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Local equestrian centres include: Berriewood Farm (27 miles), Freshfields EC (33 miles) and Telford EC (41 miles).

If you like to follow hounds, you can head out with the North or South Shropshire Hunt.

If showing is your sport, sign up to BSPS Area 10 for a range of local fixtures in the area.

You are also just over an hour away from the NEC, home of the Horse of the Year Show.

You will be 28 miles from Netley Hall Equestrian Centre, which hosts regular competitions throughout the season.

Enjoy the cross country facilities on offer at Hadley Park House (38 miles) or Marian Bach Equestrian Centre (40 miles).

Chester Racecourse (20 miles) will be the place to go during the summer months.

Offered for sale by Halls, this rural nest is on the market with a price tag of £790,000, but what do you think you’d get out of it?

Set in six acres of ground, High Gables is complemented by an excellent range of outbuildings which comprise a stable block with three loose boxes, a tack room, an open two-bay garage, two other garages and two loft spaces.

There is hard standing to the front of the pretty white stable block. There is also an outside power and water point and a store room to the side.

The land for the horses extends to 4.5 acres and is divided into paddocks with field shelters.

The main home is believed to date back to the 1620 with later additions made in the late 1800s. The gardens are a notable feature of the property. There is a generous sized laid to lawn area — which is enclosed by mature hedging — a pond and outside sitting and dining areas.

How cosy is this living room, complete with wood burning stove, feature window and exposed timber ceiling.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

Enjoy extra savings on Horse & Hound delivered to your door If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription

The set-up also has its own leisure suite with heated swimming pool, gym and changing room.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.