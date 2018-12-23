H&H’s 10 most heart-warming stories from 2018 that are sure to make you smile

1. Small but mighty: 13.2hh one-star pony set to make eventing history
Read +39,500 times
Meet the pony who was the smallest to be ever entered to compete in a CCI*
2. Iconic black horses star in latest Lloyds bank advert: watch how it was made
Read +32,500 times
3. A frisky Windsor Grey — and 5 more horsey moments you may have missed from the royal wedding
Read +31,000 times
If you were feeling bereft once the royal wedding wrapped up in May, we reminded you of some of our favourite moments from the big day
4. ‘I’ve got my boy back’: sheath bean removal transforms horse’s life
Read +27,00 times
5.‘I’d trade him for my fiancé’: why Charlotte Dujardin rates this four-year-old as the bect she’s ever ridden
Read +26,500 times
If there’s one young stallion you should know about right now, it’s Springbank II VH. This four-year-old Swedish warmblood stallion, by the grand prix sire Skovens Rafael out of the De Niro mare De La Reinne VH, claimed an emphatic victory at the Breeders’ Trophy in Sweden in October and it was none other than Charlotte Dujardin who awarded him the maximum marks.
6. New Lloyds Bank advert: 20 black horses galloping through the dawn
Read +26,500 times
The iconic black horse returned for the latest Lloyds Bank advert in April — and this time there were 20 of them. The short film was created by adam&eveDDB, which also made the popular By Your Side and For Your Next Step campaigns for the bank. Titled The Running of the Horses, the 60-second clip was released on Easter Sunday (1 April) and is a must-watch for fans of the Lloyds black horses.
7. 13 things all the best horsey mums do for their kids
Read +23,500 times
Horsey mums tends to be the number one groom, the instructor, sports psychologist, bank manager and a whole lot more.
8. ‘I couldn’t face riding any more’: meet the 61-year-old eventer who has just completed her first four-star
Read +22,000 times
Meet the horse who has had his fair share of problems and his self-doubting 61-year-od rider, who both completed their first four-star in October
9. Meet the almost unrideable horse with a ticket to the world championships
Read +21,500 times
Meet the horse that is super-tricky outside the competition ring, but is also supremely talented
10. ‘The most amazing day’: dog stolen in horsebox reunited with owner
Read +19,500 times
