H&H’s 10 most heart-warming stories from 2018 that are sure to make you smile

1. Small but mighty: 13.2hh one-star pony set to make eventing history

Lakevale Toyman

Read +39,500 times

Meet the pony who was the smallest to be ever entered to compete in a CCI*

2. Iconic black horses star in latest Lloyds bank advert: watch how it was made

Lloyds Bank advert black horse

Read +32,500 times

The bank revealed its new clip, titled By Your Side, on Friday 8 April and also shared a “behind the scenes” look at how it was made by creative company Adam&EveDDB. This advert featured a total of four horses, which were all from stunt company, The Devil’s Horsemen.

3. A frisky Windsor Grey — and 5 more horsey moments you may have missed from the royal wedding

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and the Duchess of Sussex in the Ascot Landau carriage during the procession after getting married St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Read +31,000 times

If you were feeling bereft once the royal wedding wrapped up in May, we reminded you of some of our favourite moments from the big day

4. ‘I’ve got my boy back’: sheath bean removal transforms horse’s life

Read +27,00 times

A rider who had essentially retired her horse owing to his “dangerous” behaviour, for which no one could find a cause, got back in the saddle after a bean was removed from his sheath

5.‘I’d trade him for my fiancé’: why Charlotte Dujardin rates this four-year-old as the bect she’s ever ridden

Cahrlotte Dujardin test-riding Springbank II VH from this year’s Breeders Trophy in Sweden

Read +26,500 times

If there’s one young stallion you should know about right now, it’s Springbank II VH. This four-year-old Swedish warmblood stallion, by the grand prix sire Skovens Rafael out of the De Niro mare De La Reinne VH, claimed an emphatic victory at the Breeders’ Trophy in Sweden in October and it was none other than Charlotte Dujardin who awarded him the maximum marks.

6. New Lloyds Bank advert: 20 black horses galloping through the dawn

Lloyds Bank advert horses

Read +26,500 times

The iconic black horse returned for the latest Lloyds Bank advert in April — and this time there were 20 of them. The short film was created by adam&eveDDB, which also made the popular By Your Side and For Your Next Step campaigns for the bank. Titled The Running of the Horses, the 60-second clip was released on Easter Sunday (1 April) and is a must-watch for fans of the Lloyds black horses.

7. 13 things all the best horsey mums do for their kids

Read +23,500 times

Horsey mums tends to be the number one groom, the instructor, sports psychologist, bank manager and a whole lot more.

8. ‘I couldn’t face riding any more’: meet the 61-year-old eventer who has just completed her first four-star

CIC3* CES BALLYCAR CHIP Pytches, Patricia

Read +22,000 times

Meet the horse who has had his fair share of problems and his self-doubting 61-year-od rider, who both completed their first four-star in October

9. Meet the almost unrideable horse with a ticket to the world championships

Read +21,500 times

Meet the horse that is super-tricky outside the competition ring, but is also supremely talented

10. ‘The most amazing day’: dog stolen in horsebox reunited with owner

Read +19,500 times

The owner of a dog who was in a horsebox when it was stolen from a show said getting her back was “the most amazing day of her life”.

