‘I got quite emotional when we arrived in Tokyo’: H&H reporters share their experience of the Games so far





Earlier this week, Horse & Hound’s editor-in-chief, Sarah Jenkins, chatted to three fellow Horse & Hound colleagues on episode 56 of The Horse & Hound podcast to discuss the Tokyo Olympics.

H&H eventing editor, Pippa Roome, and H&H dressage editor, Polly Bryan, who are both in Tokyo for the Games spoke about their predictions and thoughts on their disciplines from their hotel rooms, where they were quarantining. While H&H showjumping editor Jennifer Donald shared her views from home.

However, Pippa and Polly also shared some information on how life has been for them since arriving in Tokyo.

“It feels amazing and pretty surreal actually,” Polly explained. “I’ve always wanted to report at an Olympics and this is my first one so I actually got quite emotional when we arrived in Tokyo.”

There have been a number of hoops that Polly and Pippa have had to jump through in order to make it out to Tokyo, mostly due to the Covid -19 pandemic.

“We’ve had a huge amount of paper work to do and a huge number of Covid tests in order for us to be able to travel here,” said Polly. “It took the shine off the experience a bit, but the shine is back now that we’re here.”

Pippa and Polly arrived in Tokyo on Monday and had to quarantine in their respective hotel rooms until Friday morning.

“I’m getting very addicted to my Uber Eats app, and have very much enjoyed things like ramen and sushi arriving at my hotel door,” Polly explained. “The only problem is that my Japanese is not coming on all that quickly so it’s been really imperative for me to find menus with English translations, which is not always possible, so I’ve also been relying on just picking by pictures!”

