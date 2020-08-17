Farewell, Hearts Destiny: remembering the medal winner in pictures

On 13 August, showjumper Holly Smith’s top horse Hearts Destiny was put down, aged 11.

During his illustrious career ‘Ted’ represented Britain at the 2018 World Equestrian Games, won team bronze at last year’s European Championships and looked likely to be selected for the Tokyo Olympics.

Holly took the reins on Ted in 2017. She had sold her top horse Dougie Douglas, and had some “good national horses” but broke her leg in a hunting fall and lost rides as a result.

Holly’s husband Graham’s twin brother Paul, who hunted with Ted’s breeder Steph Callwood, saw the horse in an inter-hunt relay at a county show. Steph asked if Holly had a lot of rides at the time, and after Paul said no, Steph dropped Ted off — 18 months later he was selected to go to a championship with Holly.

“He was something sent from somewhere, I don’t know where; Heaven,” said Holly. “If only love and hope could have saved you. Thank you for everything Ted.”

Here we take a look back on some of the highlights from Ted’s career…

Holly and Ted jumping in the CSI4* at Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show in 2019

Holly and Ted en-route to becoming the best-placed British team member in the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup of Ireland for the Aga Khan Challenge Trophy during Dublin Horse Show in 2018

Ted flying the water at the 2018 World Equestrian Games in Tryon

Holly and Ted in the Olympia Grand Prix in 2019

Jumping on the Nations Cup team at Hickstead

Jumping in the second competition at the 2018 WEG

Holly and Ted again at WEG in 2018

Holly and Ted share a special moment together

