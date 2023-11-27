



Hawksnest Barn is a five-bedroom detached barn conversion with plenty of space for both horses and humans. Can you envisage a future here?

Hawksnest Barn is in Broadwas-on-Teme, in the parish of Martley, Worcestershire. The village of Knightwick is about two miles away. Also nearby is Worcester, which has a cathedral, a racecourse, a county cricket ground, a premiership rugby club and a university.

The M5 motorway provides access to Birmingham and its airport, while the Worcestershire Parkway Railway Station is nearby, too.

Equestrian centres in the area include Tack Farm, Guinness Park EC, Kings EC and Dodderhill EC.

Hunting is with the Worcestershire.

The prestigious Three Counties Showground is just a 30 minute drive from the front door.

Your local showing society will be BSPS Area 6.

Eventing take place at Lybrook Farm in Broadway, while cross-country training facilities are on offer at both Sapey and Ace Cross-country.

Need a vet? The experts at Belmont Farm and Equine Vets, Three Counties Equine Hospital and Field Equine Vets will be there to help you out.

Fine & Country are the agents and you will need to be willing to spend £2m if you want to call this house your home.

The plot size is 27 acres and included in the acreage is space for grazing.

You approach the property, which is a five-bedroom barn conversion, down a country lane and through large private gates leading to a gravel driveway where there is plenty of parking space.

There are three large stables, situated next to a triple garage. There are lovely views from the stable block, which has a concrete yard to the front and gated access to the land.

There is storage space and also an annexe with one bedroom, kitchen, living space and its own parking.

The main house has accommodation set across two floors. The kitchen has a large island, an electric AGA, glazed doors leading out to the patio and triple aspect windows. An extension built in 2006 connects to the kitchen and includes a back door with a rear hallway, utility room, office and WC.

The balcony is situated in the master bedroom, offering a chance to take in the exceptional views over the land, woodland and lake, adjoining farmland and the lower Teme Valley, Malvern Hills, Bredon Hill and the Cotswolds.

Many features of character, including wooden beams, can be found throughout the home.

Outside, alongside pretty lawned gardens, you will find a lake and an area of woodland.

