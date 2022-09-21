



Hackney gelding Plains Timeless impressed the crowds and the judges to secure a top 10 placing in the Andrews Bowen advanced medium silver championship at the 2022 LeMieux National Dressage Championships.

Megan Turner, who co-runs Hurst Farm Livery with her family, and 15-year-old Plains Timeless (Toby) were making their nationals debut.

“We got him when he was six; he was my first horse and was intended to be an all-rounder,” said 22-year-old Megan. “The lady I bought him off had tried to put him to the cart, but he was too spooky about it, so she ended up riding him. When I bought him he could walk, trot, canter and pop a small fence.”

Megan and Toby, who stands at 15.1hh, have grown as a partnership over the past nine years.

“As I’ve got older and he’s shown more talent, we’ve been able to progress through the levels,” said Megan. “He can be tense; I think from the driving blood in him, but when he’s on form the judges appreciate his expression and movement. Though sometimes, I think I could do with a pair of blinkers. He has naturally good paces and we’ve developed them over the years. He’s absolutely out done himself as a dressage horse.”

Toby and Megan also appeared at the British Dressage Winter Championships in April after qualifying in the medium music final and securing wild cards in advanced medium and medium classes.

“At Somerford, he took the pressure so well; I was so proud of him,” said Megan, who trains with Nicky Barrett, Charlotte Lassetter and Natalie Hobday. “His lateral work and half passes are always a highlight, as well as his medium and extended trots, which have taken me a long time to manage. He’s got a very powerful back end and he brings the power into each movement. Sometimes in the warm-up I do think ‘how the hell am I going to sit to this!’”

You might also be interested in:

‘I come out with a smile on my face’: Michael Eilberg on his seven-year-old nationals winner ‘He needed another job’: former vaulting horse, who stands at 19hh, takes national novice gold glory ‘She’s known as nan’s horse’: rider spends ‘house deposit’ on mare who is now a national champion Enjoy 3 Horse & Hound magazines for £3/$3/€3

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.