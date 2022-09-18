Take a look around this 17th Century property with 9 stables, a manège and over 9 acres in a desirable area





Great Newarks is located near Good Easter, which is a small rural agricultural village in the heart of Essex. The nearby city of Chelmsford (7.5 miles) offers a comprehensive selection of independent and High Street stores, restaurants, bars and two cinemas.

This property’s proximity to the A12 gives excellent links to the motorway network via the M11 and Chelmsford station offers direct rail links to London Liverpool Street in around half an hour. London Stansted Airport is just 11 miles from this property.

Local equestrian centres include Beechwood Equestrian Centre (15 miles), Runningwell Equestrian Centre (16 miles), Barleylands Equestrian Centre (19 miles), and Deanswood Equestrian Centre is just a 25-minute drive.

If you like to hunt, head out with the Essex with Farmers & Union.

Clarendon Equine Vets is nine miles away (around 20 minutes) should you need their help.

This property is on the market with Strutt & Parker for £2.75m. Let’s take a look around…

Great Newarks has a stable block with nine loose boxes, a tack room with cloakroom and two open bay storage areas, plus hay storage barns.

In all, it is set in about 9.4 acres.

This recently refurbished property is approached through twin stone pillars and electric double wrought iron gates over a gravelled driveway providing parking for multiple vehicles and giving access to a stable yard, with easy access to grazing paddocks via a bridge over the River Can, and an Olympic sized floodlit manège.

Dating from the 17th Century, Great Newarks offers almost 3,700 sq. ft. of accommodation arranged in an L-shaped configuration over two floors. Period features includes casement windows and some original wall panelling and fireplaces.

The ground floor accommodation flows from a reception hall. There is a drawing room with feature fireplace, a dual aspect sitting room with corner cast iron open fireplace, a dining room with an exposed brick chimney breast and open fireplace. There is also a triple aspect garden room with quarry-tiled flooring and two sets of French doors to the garden.

The ground floor accommodation is completed by a kitchen/breakfast room with Aga, breakfast bar and breakfast room, laundry room, boot room and a family shower room.

On the first floor, this property offers a principal bedroom with cast iron fireplace, window seating, built-in wardrobes and an en-suite shower room with twin basins.

There are three further double bedrooms, one with a feature fireplace and built-in wardrobes, a modern family shower room with twin basins and a separate cloakroom.

