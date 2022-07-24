



If you’re lucky enough to be heading to the Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing (5-7 August 2022), and either haven’t visited before or have forgotten what delights are on offer, here is our complete guide to what should be on your Gatcombe Horse Trials’ things to-do list.

Watch top-class eventing action

You can look forward to a feast of eventing action at the Festival of British Eventing. Classes range from the Corinthian Cup, which is a restricted amateur novice championship, all the way up to the British Open Championship, which attracts world-class horses and riders each year. In addition, there will be the intermediate and novice championships, plus there will be the RoR/NTF retrained event horse championship, where you can see horses who have either raced on the Flat or over fences in the past now thriving in their new careers.

Go shopping!

You will be able to shop until you drop at the Festival of British Eventing, with over 100 trade stands to get stuck into. Whether you are in the market for something to buy your horse or yourself, there will be plenty to choose from.

Don’t miss the Shetland pony Grand National

This spectacle never ceases to amaze as tiny ponies go head-to-head with their young jockeys on board. The racing is fast and furious, and the louder the audience, the faster the ponies go, so pick your favourite and cheer them home.

See potential stars of the future in action

The Festival of British Eventing will also be holding a qualifying round for the four- and five-year-old Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse class, which has its final at the prestigious Burghley Horse Trials in September. This series is popular among riders looking to introduce their young horses to the atmosphere of big events and it is as the shop window for future stars of the sport. The horses are judged on four categories; dressage, showjumping, conformation, and quality and suitability and potential.

Give the Duke of Beaufort’s hounds a cheer

This pack of hounds are kennelled at Badminton House and are out four days a week from November to March (and even more during Autumn hunting from late August). Under the mastership of the Duke of Beaufort and Matthew Ramsden, and kennel huntsman Nick Hopkins, they are a popular and traditional part of the countryside and perform a vital service for farmers, so make sure you show them your support.

Check out Ye Olde Redtail falconry display

There is so much on the Gatcombe Horse Trials things to-do list, but Ye Olde Redtail Falconry display team will definitely be worth watching. They have been giving professional falconry displays for more than 30 years and you will be able to catch them at this year’s Festival of British Eventing to witness their skills in action.

