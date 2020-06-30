Looking to develop your perfect stable yard or smallholding? A contemporary property with barns, paddocks and pond could be yours…

Would you like to move into the house of your dreams but have the opportunity to design, develop and build a yard to suit your own needs and tastes? Well now could be your chance…

Garland Gables can be found on Garlands Lane in the village of Barlestone, Leicestershire.

The property is within easy reach of Leicester (12 miles), Nottingham (27 miles) and Birmingham (36 miles).

You will be situated in a very horsey location. Local equestrian centres include: Markfield (2 miles), Witham Villa (13 miles) and High Cross (14 miles).

The fantastic facilities on offer at Vale View are just a 35 minute drive (25 miles) away from the front door. You will also be just over half an hour away from the NEC, hosts of the Horse of the Year Show.

Hit the cross-country courses at either Aylesford Equine (23 miles) or Field Farm (26 miles), and you could even hack to train at Newbold Verdon EC which is just under two miles away.

Sign up to BSPS Area 5 if you like to show and head out with the Quorn Hunt once the season comes around.

The experts are on hand at Home Farm Equine (33 miles) should you need veterinary assistance.

Offered for sale by Alexanders, you can get your hands on this well located nest for £1.150m, but do you think its worth the money?

Set in a plot of circa 8.2 acres, the property boasts beautiful formal gardens, a pond, three large paddocks and a range of outbuildings which would lend themselves to equestrian or smallholding use.

Of course, we would transform the oversized double garage, workshop and two large steel frame agricultural barns into stabling, subject to planning permission…

The modern barn conversion consists of five bedrooms, three bathrooms and four reception rooms centred around an open-plan kitchen with bi-fold doors opening onto the garden.

The family kitchen is a particular highlight of the home with its built-in fridge and central island with marble worktops.

Upstairs are five bedrooms and the family bathroom. The guest bedroom boasts en-suite facilities and the master has an en-suite and a separate dressing room.

