Make a home out of this former racehorse training yard with five-bedroom home, stables, paddocks and stunning hacking





Set on the fringe of a quaint countryside village is this spacious detached family house with equestrian facilities, including land and stables.

The aptly named Gallop View can be found in the village of Risbury in Leominster in the county of Herefordshire. Nearby places of interest include Bodenham (three miles), Leominster (nine miles) and Hereford (11 miles).

If you want to hunt head out with the the Herefordshire.

Equestrian centres in the local area include: Sheepcote EC (11 miles), Noakes Farm (10 miles) and Arrow EC (16 miles).

Want to brush up on your cross- country skills? Head over to Sapey XC, which is just under 30 minutes from the front door.

Hereford Equestrian (25 miles) hosts regular competition throughout the season, including affiliated and unaffiliated dressage and show jumping.

Belmont Farm and Equine Vets is 35 minutes from the house should you need their assistance.

If you like to show sign up to BSPS Area 9A for a range of local showing shows in the area.

Offered for sale by Rural Scene, you can call this yours for a price of £1.2m.

Welcome to Gallop View. In brief, the property contains a four or five-bedroom country house, three acres of well-maintained land, storage and stabling.

The setting on the edge of Risbury is surrounded by beautiful rolling countryside which provides many miles of good off road hacking and dog walking.

According to the agents, Gallop View was built around 1989 and was formerly used as a racehorse training establishment. The bulk of the land and stables were subsequently separated and the property now provides the ideal set-up for the rider with a few horses or someone who envisages a livery yard.

Beyond the garden is a gravel stone drive which leads through a paddock to the stable yard where there are four stables and a newly built oak barn which is used for stabling. The yard is of timber construction and has light, power and water supplies. There is also a storage shed and a lean-to hay store.

The three acres of land includes paddocks for grazing which have been divided by electric fencing. This large field lies beyond the stables in one excellent level square paddock part enclosed with post and rail fencing with water supply to a tap.

The detached family home has accommodation set across two floors and to the rear is a lawned garden with a number of mature shrubs and a patio area ideal for entertaining. There is also plenty of parking around the house.

The kitchen/breakfast room boasts two side windows, rear window, tiled floor, built-in range of base and eye level units with work surfaces incorporating double electric oven and four ring hob with extractor hood and a breakfast bar.

The bedrooms are particularly spacious with lots of natural light. The main bedroom includes en-suite facilities and the other four bedrooms are served by a main bathroom.

