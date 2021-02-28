A slice of Irish heaven with stables for an absolute snip of a price

Galewood House is a rural property 3km from Ballydehob village in Ireland, one of the most popular destinations on The Wild Atlantic Way. It is 11km from Bantry and 15km from Skibbereen, which are both market towns.

Local equestrian centres include Dunbeacon Equestrian Centre, which is 15 minutes from your door (14km) and Coomanore South Equestrian Centre (22km).

Kenmare Veterinary Centre (50km) will be on hand for any veterinary needs.

This property, offering 2,900 sq ft. of living space, is on the market with Charles McCarthy for just €435,000 (approximately £375,250). Let’s take a look around…

Elevated and set back from a minor public road, the grounds of this property are laid out mainly in lawn with mature shrubs and flowering plants.

There is a generous parking area and the functional detached block of two stables has its own separate entrance off the main road.

The main reception rooms on the ground floor consist of a sitting room with French door access to sun terrace.

The kitchen is bespoke and built-in with wall and floor units, central island and quartz work surfaces.

There is also a living room with a solid fuel stove and a sun room.

You can also find a W.C and a utility room on the ground floor.

Upstairs there is a master bedroom with an en-suite, which features his and hers wash hand basins with vanity units, a Jacuzzi bath and separate shower cubicle.

There are three further bedrooms, which all have their own en-suites, and also a study. A bonus feature with this property is the detached studio (circa 690 sq.ft), currently utilised as a home gym and garage with lofted overhead floored roof space. If required, this self-contained building, could also be configured as home office or studio.

