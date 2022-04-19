3 events to follow this week: Foxhunter qualifiers kick off and Vassily De Lassos’s first run since Tokyo





It feels like Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) has only just been, but Foxhunter qualifiers are kicking off again this week for this year’s big final, plus the curtain comes down on the winter jumps season.

1. Foxhunter qualifiers at Bishop Burton, Yorkshire

Dates: 23-24 April

Why we’re excited about it: this year’s HOYS qualifiers are kicking off with Bishop Burton’s Foxhunter second round. Who will be on their way to Birmingham?

2. Bet365 Jump Finale at Sandown Racecourse, Esher, Surrey

Dates: 24 April

Why we’re excited about it: the curtain comes down on the winter jumps season with plenty to celebrate and some top class racing too. Don’t miss this season’s champions – including returning champion jockey Brian Hughes – receiving their silverware throughout the course of the afternoon.

3. JCL Insurance Brokers Kelsall Hill Horse Trials, Cheshire

Dates: 22-24 April

Why we’re excited about it: entrants in the showcase CCI3*-L include last year’s British seven-year-old champion Quidam De Lux, under Stephen Heal, and the on-form Sir Corcelot, who has won three intermediates this season with Victor Burtin, who is based with Oliver Townend. There are a number of Badminton Horse Trials horses in the open intermediate and advanced intermediate, perhaps planning a quiet run or riders may just use this as some extra dressage practice before withdrawing. Also, Andrew Hoy’s star Vassily De Lassos is entered for the open intermediate – it’ll be his first eventing run since he took individual bronze and led the Aussies to team silver at the Tokyo Olympics.

