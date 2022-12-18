A contemporary barn-style house with land, stables and all mod cons…





Fernwood House sits within Goring Heath; a pretty rural hamlet in an area of outstanding natural beauty between the Berkshire Downs and the Chiltern Hills. The Thameside villages of Goring and Pangbourne are both around three miles away and provide a range of local facilities and a mainline rail link to central London within the hour. The market town of Wallingford is six miles away, while Reading is seven miles away and provides a train service to central London in about 27 minutes. Oxford is a 25 minute drive away.

Local equestrian centres include Wellington Riding (15 miles) and Checkendon Equestrian Centre (five miles), Cherwell Competition Centre (28 miles) and BCA (16 miles).

Scott Dunn’s Equine Clinic are on hand 15 miles away, should you need them. If you like to hunt, you can head out with the Kimblewick.

Fernwood House is on the market with Fine & Country for offers in excess of £2m. Let’s take a look around…

Built in 2020, Fernwood House is a contemporary four-bedroom barn-style home sitting in approximately four-and-a-half acres in a peaceful and quiet location with five stables, both on concrete pads, annex accommodation and current planning permission for a swimming pool and pool house.

This property is accessed via electric entrance gates onto the driveway, which leads to a detached double carport with store, and annex above, that is currently being used as an office, and cloakroom.

A large garden wraps around the property and includes a sun-terrace accessed directly from the open plan kitchen/dining/family room area. There is a kitchen garden and greenhouse area too.

A track runs from the driveway to the first paddock. A further two fields slope to the top end of the grounds surrounded by woodland and also provide access to a network of walks in the surrounding area. The current owners keep a sweeping footpath mowed through the wildflower meadow to a vantage point in the top field.

An entrance hallway with oak herringbone flooring provides access to the principal reception rooms and first floor staircase. Double doors open into an open plan kitchen/dining/family room with triple aspect doors to the wrap around patio and garden. There is also a feature double height glass wall and bi-folding doors to the rear.

The bespoke kitchen area includes a range of integrated appliances, including wide Gaggenau oven, steam oven and warming drawer, Siemens fridge freezer and induction hob, Fisher Paykal coffee machine and microwave/oven, as well as Dunavox double wine fridges.

The family area has a bespoke television wall and a wood burning stove.

There is also a study, utility room with a butler sink and built-in dog shower, a cloaks cupboard with safe, separate toilet and bedroom three with en-suite shower room.

A lounge/playroom/gym/bedroom four with en-suite shower room completes the ground floor.

Stairs rise to the first floor landing where you will find the principal bedroom suite with dressing area and en-suite bathroom with walk-in shower, bath and his and hers basins, with Grohe tapware throughout and a Duravit SensoWash WC.

Bedroom two has an en-suite shower room. There is also a walk-in loft area, which could be converted into another en-suite bedroom if required.

This property has underfloor heating throughout the ground and first floors, wired alarm system, remote enabled video gate entry and CCTV systems, and Cat 6 data hub and cabling to all television locations. The home is heated with a ground source heat pump system.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.