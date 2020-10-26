The British Eventing points system: how it works

British Eventing (BE) has its own points system to help grade horses and ponies so that competition is fair. There are two different BE points systems; one for horses and ponies competing at novice level and above, and one for those competing at grassroots level, for which the system is called foundation points.

British Eventing points

Horses earn BE grading points at affiliated one- two- and three-day events at novice level and above. Points are awarded to every one in four dressage starters in that particular class.

Grades

Grade 1 Elite — 500 or more grading points

Grade 1 — 61 or more grading points

Grade 2 — from 21 to 60 grading points

Grade 3 — from 1 to 20 grading points

Grade 4 — no points

Points

Horses that jump double clear jumping rounds, incur no time penalties in the showjumping phase, and who are unplaced, will earn points too.

Horses that have one point or more must compete in open classes at BE100 level and below and horses with 21 or more points must compete in open classes at novice level.

Foundation points

BE foundation points are awarded in all classes at BE90, BE100 and BE100 Plus level. They are not awarded at BE80(T) level (except at championships). As with standard BE grading points, foundation points are awarded depending on the number of dressage starters, and unplaced double clear jumpers will also gain points.

The number of foundation points a horse earns has no impact on what level they are allowed to compete at.

Downgrading

A horse is only eligible to be downgraded if it has not won any points in the current and preceding two calendar years, and can only be downgraded via an application to BE, which they can decline where they feel necessary. A horse that is downgraded loses all of its previously earned points and becomes Grade 4.

It is worth noting that any downgraded horse is not eligible to qualify for any BE80, BE90, BE100 regional final or championships, except for the BE100 under-18 championships. And if the downgraded horse wants to move up the class ladder again, it must re-qualify as per the BE rules. A horse can only be downgraded once.

