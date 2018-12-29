Are you in the market for a new event horse? Take a look at this great selection for sale

Take a look at this selection of event horses for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Bags of potential’

Height: 16.3hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 11

Selling points: “This is a truly superb horse with bags of potential. He has been with same rider throughout most of his six-year eventing career. He competed in his first one-star this year. He loves his work and is easy to do and answers all things asked of him. He has been looked after with no expense spared and must go to a serious rider with five-star facilities, who can take him all the way.”

View the advert

Find other horses for sale in North Yorkshire

2. ‘Superstar in the making’

Height: 16.1hh

Gender: gelding

Age: four

Selling points: “This chap is an absolute delight, with a snaffle mouth and is really easy to do in all respects. He hacks out on his own good and in traffic and not spooky. He is jumping 90cm and 1m classes at the moment, proving to be very grown up for his age. He has lovely manners and would make great mother/daughter share. He has been cross-country schooling and has now successfully completed two one-day events at 90cm level with two brilliant cross-country rounds — he locks on and takes you to his fence with out being strong. He is a really good grassroots prospect and has been Autumn hunting to further his education. He has no blemishes, clean legs and is ready to go out and have fun.”

View the advert

Find other horses for sale in Gloucestershire

3. ‘Super’

Height: 15.2hh

Gender: mare

Age: nine

Selling points: “This is a super-smart, full up 15.2hh bay Irish Sports Horse mare by Carna King. She is a fabulous moving mare who works very well on the flat and regularly achieves super dressage scores BE. She is a scopey and careful jumper who is brave and reliable cross-country and competitive in the showjumping ring. She has consistently won and been placed at BE80 and 90 level with plenty scope to go on up the grades. She is snaffle mouthed and straightforward, and has won every working hunter class entered, qualifying for Blair and BRC style. She is also a super hunter and not at all mareish. She is very easy to do in every way and a pleasure to look after. This super, versatile mare would be ideal for an ambitious teenager or adult wanting to have fun and success in a variety of disciplines.”

View the advert

Find other horses for sale in Scotland

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



4. ‘Genuine and safe’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 10

Selling points: “Solo is a confident, happy horse with plenty of scope. He has confidently done unaffiliated one-day events up to 90cm, showjumped confidently up to 1.10m and hunted with me. He has no vices. He is easy to catch, box, clip, shoe and is all up to date with his teeth, vaccinations and the saddler. He works nicely on the flat and can produce a nice test but he is not well established as this is not my forte so will need work if you want to go up with eventing but he is always keen to learn. He is a sociable horse with humans and other horses and he never kicks or bites. He is mainly snaffle mouthed unless out hunting or going cross-country as he can be keen. He also will hack alone and in company and never gets fizzy by other horses — he is generally very laid back but is forward going and loves a good gallop! He is never sick or sorry and has never had a day lame in the six years that I have owned him. He has clean limbs and a clean bill of health with low mileage.”

View the advert

Find other horses for sale in Oxfordshire

5. ‘Talented’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: nine

Selling points: “This is a sad sale of this very nice-looking, much-loved homebred, big, bold well-made horse. He has lots of potential but we feel we’ve taken him as far as we can as his rider works full-time and we’ve little facilities. He has been recently professionally schooled and has completed three BE80s successfully. He has competed in area Riding Club combined training, Festival of The Horse and one-day event this year. HE has been placed in BD Quest competitions and at Stoneleigh riding club two-day event. He has been to residential camps and hunt rides. He is brilliant in traffic and to shoe, groom and clip and on the lunge. He hacks alone or in company and has been a family horse, so is used to leading ponies and is easy to ride. He will go first or last and is snaffle mouthed at all times. He loves his jumping; ditches, water trays, skinnies, fillers are no problem. He loads quickly with lunge lines.”

View the advert

Find other horses for sale in Dorset

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way