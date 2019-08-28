Lederhosen to patriotic tassels — which is your favourite European Eventing Championships trot-up outfit?

The national uniforms riders are required to wear at European Championship trot-ups vary massively on the style scale. Although all eye-catching and nearly all make a statement, some might appeal to you more than others — do you have a favourite outfit?

Check out our gallery from the Longines FEI European Eventing Championships first horse inspection, which happened earlier today (28 August) at Luhmühlen in Germany…

1. Rebecca Gerold rocks her native Austrian Drindl while presenting Shannon Queen



2. Individual rider for Germany, 26-year-old Felix Etzel, looks cheerful in his uniform while trotting up Bandit 436

3. Great Britain’s Kitty King looks super-smart in the crisp British kit with a super-clean Vendredi Biats by her side

4. Whoops! Sweden’s Malin Josefsson suffers a wardrobe malfunction when losing one of her shoes halfway down the trot-up strip. Thankfully her horse, Golden Midnight, didn’t mind stopping to allow her to put it back on

5. Italy’s Pietro Roman and Barraduff give their best blue steel looks down the camera lens

6. The Swiss ladies’ outfit was finished off by a red and white neck scarf, as modelled here by Roxanne Gonfard, who will be riding Opi de Saint Leo

7. Who doesn’t love a dun? Ireland’s Sam Watson and Tullabeg Flamenco look the part, with all Irish men styled out in Dubarry tweed jackets

8. Always both beautifully turned out, Germany’s Ingrid Klimke and SAP Hale Bob OLD show their patriotism with Ingrid’s Fairfax & Favor boots completed with black, yellow and red tassels and ‘Bobby’s’ browband to match

9. Hats off to Austria’s Dr. Harald Ambros who wore his native Lederhosen with confidence and pride in the searing temperatures of over 30°C while presenting his mount, Lexikon 2

10. Vittoria Pannizzon always cuts a dash in her Italian Air Force uniform. She will ride Super Cillious at these championships

11. The Belgian team’s trot-up outfit reflected the weather conditions perfectly being all white. The look was completed by all team members with a boater hat, here seen on Laura Loge as she trots up Absolut Allegro

12. Tim Lips models the distinctive Dutch orange colours in his tie when presenting Bayro

13. Another competitor opting for uniform, this time it was France’s Lt. Col. Thibault Vallette, who is pictured trotting up Qing du Briot ENE HN

The final combination to trot-up were Finland’s Ferro S and Pauliina Swindells, who looked snappy in a white top and blazer, completed with some shades 14.