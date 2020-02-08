Pretty six-bedroom family home with great equestrian facilities including outdoor arena

Ramsdale House is an attractive family house in the village of Mattingley in Hampshire and offers versatile accommodation together with excellent equestrian facilities.

Set in just under four acres, the pretty six-bedroom property, being offered by estate agent Knight Frank, could be the perfect set-up for any horse-loving family and comes with a price tag of £1.5m.

A gravel drive leads to the equestrian facilities, which are enclosed by post-and-rail fencing and are centred around a five-stable yard, with feed and tack room. There are three general stores — two of which could be used as a garage, plus a pony stable. Both water and electricity are connected.

Adjacent to the stable yard is a 20m by 60m arena — with a silicone sand and fibre surface — and four paddocks.

Both the M3 and M4 are easily accessible from the property, while the area also has some great equestrian centres nearby, including training centre and competition venue Wellington Riding (3.9 miles) and Tweseldown (8.2 miles) for cross-country schooling and events. The house is also situated within Garth South branch of the Pony Club country, perfect for any young aspiring riders.

The main house has a welcoming entrance hall leading through to a study and a drawing room. Off the well-fitted kitchen there is a snug area and, beyond that, there is a dining room.

Upstairs, there is a master bedroom with both a dressing room and a bathroom. Three further bedrooms share a family shower room. To the rear of the property, there is a self-contained annexe, which has its own private entrance.

For more information about this equestrian property contact Knight Frank via email: mark.potter@knightfrank.com

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on HorseandHound.co.uk completely ad-free.