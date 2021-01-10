Take a look around this six-bedroom home with stables and arena, set in over 5 acres for £900k…

Eldon Lodge in County Durham is an imposing period property set in a rural location, with its nearest villages being Eldon (one mile) and Shildon (1.5 miles). Bishop Auckland is the nearest town and is just three miles away.

You will be spoilt for choice when it comes to local equestrian centres. Auckland Equestrian is around 15 minutes away (seven miles), plus there is Richmond Equestrian Centre (22 miles) and Northallerton Equestrian Centre (33 miles), to name just a few nearby.

Durham Equine Practice (6.4 miles) is just 12 minutes from the front door for any veterinary needs.

You can head to Richmond Equestrian Centre for cross-country schooling when the ground allows. And if hunting is more your thing, you could head out with the South Durham.

Eldon Lodge is on the market with H&H Land & Estates for £900,000. Let’s take a look around…

There is a purpose-built internal stable block for five horses, a further large outbuilding with two stables and two further wooden stables.

There is also a 40x20m manège behind the house and stables.

The site in total covers 5.48 acres, with some of this split into paddocks for grazing.

The house is set in its own grounds with trees, an orchard and mature gardens. Entering the property from one of the two gated entrances, there is a gravel horseshoe-shaped driveway sweeping in front of the house, with plenty of parking space.

Inside the property, which boasts a number of original features, there is an impressive entrance hall with original parquet flooring, fireplace and the original solid oak staircase.

There is a large kitchen, complete with black granite work surfaces and a Smeg electric range cooker. There is an integrated dishwasher, white Belfast sink and space for an American style fridge/freezer.

There are four reception rooms, as well as a utility room.

There are two downstairs loos and the house has a large cellar too.

Eldon Lodge has six bedrooms and four bathrooms over the first and second floors, with a separate staircase leading to accommodation, which was historically used for domestic staff. This apartment currently comprises a fully fitted kitchen and a bedroom with fireplace, additional open-plan living space and a large cupboard for storage.

