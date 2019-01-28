Carl Hester on his latest grand prix ride — the quirky roan gelding who eats tuna sandwiches

Carl Hester achieved one of his 2019 resolutions when he debuted the 10-year-old Ekitof at grand prix recently. The Zucchero son now joins Carl’s top level string of horses, scoring 71.4% at Hartpury’s show on 20 January.

The black roan gelding, known at home as Blackie, became advanced medium gold national champion with Charlotte Dujardin in 2017, but has been very lightly competed — his first grand prix was just his seventh British Dressage test to date — as he is particularly quirky.

“He’s gone from advanced medium straight to grand prix and he was excited to be out,” said Carl of the horse’s first competitive outing in over a year.

“He’s not a horse for the faint-hearted – you definitely have to have a sense of humour to ride him,” Carl told H&H. “When he went to the nationals with Charlotte it took three of us to get him through the archway into the arena — and then he went and won the class!

“We always felt that once Blackie was fully trained he would become more obedient. He’s just taken a long time to learn it all — at first he felt untalented for everything, then he learnt to do it and now he looks really talented. He can be incredibly lazy — after Charlotte rode him at the nationals she said ‘never again’ — but there’s a lot of things I really enjoy about him; he is so soft in the contact,” added Carl, who owns Blackie along with Isabel Barber — “who luckily also has a great sense of humour” — and has had him on the yard since he was a two-year-old.

“He has such a funny personality — he doesn’t really like other horses, but he loves people and he eats tuna sandwiches and bananas. He’s a little like Liebling [Carl’s 2009 European medallist] in terms of his character.

“We have no expectations of him — Blackie’s definitely our pet and it’s all fun. We’ll do some national grands prix with him this year and then possibly step him up to some internationals.”

