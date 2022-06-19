Horsey heaven is here: 27 stables, an arena, jumping paddock, cross-country schooling, a 4-bed house, indoor pool and more all set in 20 acres





East Lilling Grange Farm is a converted listed barn located in Yorkshire, close to the villages of Sherriff Hutton and Flaxton. There is easy access to the A64 and Malton train station is 23 minutes from this property.

Local equestrian centres include Allerton Park (22 miles), Port Royal (25 miles) and Bishop Burton (29 miles).

Rainbow Equine Hospital (12 miles) is just 20 minutes from the front door. If hunting is your thing, you can head out with the Middleton.

East Lilling Grange Farm is on the market with Fine & Country for offers over £2.5m. Let’s take a look around…

This property sits in 20 acres and offers 20 stables in an American barn and seven additional stables set around a courtyard.

There is a 60x30m all-weather arena, a showjumping paddock and cross-country schooling facilities too.

For the humans, there is an indoor pool area that comes complete with a jacuzzi and its own loo and shower room.

Inside the house is a large open plan kitchen/dining room that can seat at least 12 people, plus a living room.

Upstairs, the master bedroom comes complete with an en-suite and a dressing room.

There are three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

In addition, there is a one-bedroom annex with a kitchen, bathroom and living space.

