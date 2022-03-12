Dysart Dynamo: everything you need to know about this key Cheltenham Festival contender





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Dysart Dynamo is one of the top novice hurdlers in National Hunt (jump) racing at the moment. Here, we find out a little bit more about him ahead of the Cheltenham Festival (15–18 March 2022).

1. Dysart Dynamo is a six-year-old gelding (born on 10 May 2016).

2. He is owned and was bred by Eleanor Manning.

3. Dysart Dynamo is by Westerner and out of the mare Dysart Dancer, who won over £19,000 during her racing career and who is by Accordion.

4. He is trained by top Irish trainer Willie Mullins.

5. So far, Dysart Dynamo is unbeaten, and has won all four of his career starts in impressive fashion.

6. He has amassed over £35,000 in prize money to-date.

7. His biggest victory so far came in the Grade Two Moscow Flyer novice hurdle at Punchestown in January 2022, where he cruised to an impressive 19-length victory.

8. Dysart Dynamo is declared to run in the Grade One Sky Bet Supreme novices’ hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday 15 March 2022, where he lines up as one of the key contenders for Ireland.

9. He will be ridden by Paul Townend at the Cheltenham Festival, who also rode him to his last victory, but he has also been ridden by Sean O’Keeffe and Patrick Mullins in the past too.

Keep up-to-date with all of Horse & Hound’s Cheltenham coverage this week via horseandhound.co.uk, where you will be able to read all of the latest news and features surrounding The Festival.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.