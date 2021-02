Dressage in a tutu (with no saddle) and 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a naughty trainer’s hack to dressage in a tutu, it all happened on social media.

Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

We think there’s a future for competing in tutus (and with or without a saddle), because why not?



What a morning



Phwoar…



No fair weather riders here…



…Meanwhile, this looks very appealing right now



We do like to be beside the seaside



Pippa Funnell getting to know a new recruit



And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner…





*Warning: contains strong language, but the ride of National Hunt trainer and clerk of the course at both Hamilton and Musselburgh, Harriet Graham, seems to not be a perfect candidate for trainer’s hack…



If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter, on facebook and on instagram today?

Tweet of the week competition

If you are the winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition, contact us to let us know if you would prefer to receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured below left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with your initials.

Apatchy are designers and makers of bespoke lifestyle gifts. Their ranges include wash, cosmetic, travel and sports bags, which can be instantly personalised or customised without the need for sewing, gluing or ironing. To find out more about Apatchy’s unique personalised products and their wonderful gift wrapping service, visit www.apatchy.co.uk

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits