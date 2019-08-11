Could this be your dream home? A covered arena, eight stables and three-bedroom bungalow…

A three-bedroom home with equestrian facilities fit for a professional has recently come back on the market so is looking for a new owner to move in.

The Croft is situated on Pilgrims Lane to the north-west of Brentwood in the county of Essex.

It’s nestled down the start of a bridleway with an immediate cut-through route onto Coxtie Green Road and immediately into 500 acres of Weald Country Park.

Brentwood is a convenient town for commuters as it has immediate national and city access via the M25, A12 and connections for M11. Brentwood Station is 3.5 miles from the property.

Equestrian centres in the area include: Barleylands (12 miles), Runningwell (18 miles) and Chelmsford (14 miles). Codham Park Equestrian (29 miles) is also under an hour away.

If you like to hunt head out with the Essex foxhounds.

Sign up to BSPS Area 15 for a range of local showing fixtures in the area.

Berwick Farm cross-country is located just 10 minutes from the front door (5 miles) and Downhouse Farm is also a short drive away.

Your local racecourses are Chelmsford City Racecourse (22 miles) and Essex Racing Club (55 miles).

Offered for sale by Zoe Napier, this vendors are looking for offers over £1million.

Set in 3.2 acres of land, the horsey facilities have been designed to the highest specification and would be ideal for the professional or the amateur with a small team. The yard is in close proximity to the house so you can keep a close eye on the horses.

One of the main features of the property is the indoor arena (20x40m). This steel frame training school has 40 instant lights (which are shadow free at night) with a Charles Britton performance surface, automatic sprinkler system, a viewing box and training mirrors.

There is an American-style barn with eight loose boxes, seven being full size and one being a larger corner foaling box.

Other facilities include a solarium, a tack room with kitchen and a five-bay horse walker.

The three-bedroom house has accommodation set over one level and has been extensively refurbished, both internally and externally.

The main sitting room has a dining room area with double doors leading out onto the garden terraces.

Each of the bedrooms is complemented by its own en-suite bathroom.

