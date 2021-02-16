A magical estate with 17 acres, stables, pool and tennis court (plus, a famous connection…)

An incredible home — which is currently owned by Susie Hilfiger, wife of fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger — is looking for a new owner to make use of its dreamy house and extensive exterior features, which includes lots of features for the horses.

Denbigh Farm can be found at the address of 591 Riversville Road in Greenwich town in the state of Connecticut, USA.

Other equestrian facilities you can check out in the state include: Connecticut EC, DeCarli Equestrian Center and Sonnenhof EC.

Join the Connecticut Horse Shows Association so you’re the first to know when local events are put in the diary.

Stepping Stone Farm plays host to regular competitions and can be found in Ridgefield which just over half an hour away (32 miles).

Check out the Fairfield County Hunt Club which is just 24 miles from the front door.

Connecticut also has its own associations for Quarter and Morgan horses, as well as others.

Offered for sale by Sotheby’s International Realty, you will need $40m (£28,901,800) to call this your home, so you might need to start saving.

Let’s take a look around this epic estate…

Denbigh Farm boasts just over 17 acres with breathtaking panoramic views of Long Island Sound, perched high above sea level.

As well as three paddocks for grazing, a cross-country course or gallops, there is also an oval riding school with a white fence.

Other outbuildings include a barn with six stables and a lower level home office, a gym, a greenhouse, chicken coops, a goat house and a security studio.

Ensure your guests stay in style at one of the several luxurious guest quarters found dotted around the grounds…

Other features include English sculptured sunken gardens, sprawling verdant lawns, old stone walls, an outdoor pool and a tennis court.

The main house is a period home with multiple wings dating back to the 1700s. There is approximately 14,000 square feet of space, including seven bedrooms, nine baths, four powder rooms and 12 fireplaces.

A collection of furniture from the one time Paris home of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, which was purchased at auction in the 1990s, is not included but may be available for purchase separately.

