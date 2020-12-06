Live on the edge of the New Forest, with 24 stables, manège and 34 acres…

If you fancy living on the edge of the New Forest with your horses, you need to take a look at this property, which is on the market for £2.75m…

Decoy Pond Farm is in a private and secluded position within the New Forest, but only 12 miles from Southampton. Lyndhurst is the nearest village, which has a range of independent shops, restaurants, art galleries, pubs and cafés.

Local equestrian centres include Crofton Manor Equestrian Centre (29 miles), Pinkmead Equestrian Centre (21 miles) and Quob (24 miles).

Celtic Equine Vets (10 miles) is just 20 minutes from the front door.

Head over to Compton Cross Country (47 miles) for some schooling when the ground allows. If hunting is more your thing, head out with the New Forest hunt.

This property, set in over 34 acres is on the market for the first time in about 50 years with Knight Frank.

Decoy Pond Farm is an Edwardian house retaining some period features. Sitting in a slightly elevated position, the house benefits from views over its own land and the New Forest beyond.

A collection of farm buildings include two stable yards with stabling for up to 24, a sand school, large hay barn, several vehicle stores and a garage.

There is also a separate large floodlit outdoor manège with a spring ride surface.

In the main house, the tiled entrance hall leads to the triple aspect drawing room, which has French doors to the garden. There is a substantial kitchen and utility room and an additional garden room.

On the other side of the hall is the dining room and sitting room which has a woodburner and a sliding door to the garden.

Upstairs the main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and there are three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Continued below…

Give the gift of Horse & Hound and save 35% If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription

To the east of the main house is a separate bungalow, which also has its own private garden, terrace and double garage. There is a sitting room, dining room, kitchen, utility room, four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Both properties have a lawn and terrace adjacent to the respective houses. The top part of the farm consists of eight paddocks — the lower part is meadowland with the Beaulieu River meandering through and a large pond from which the name of the farm originated.

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on completely ad-free