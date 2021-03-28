Au revoir! Move to France and settle into this 49-acre property with over 40 stables and jaw-dropping facilities…





Equestrian properties don’t get much more impressive than this one. If you fancy relocating to France for a slice of the horsey dream, look no further than this set-up, located in Deauville in Normandy, north-west France, an area steeped in equestrianism.

The local area boasts both Deauville la Touques and Clairefontaine racecourses and is renowned for being a hot spot for breeding, so much so, it is twinned with both Lexington, Kentucky in the US and County Kildare in Ireland. There are also equestrian centres and polo grounds in the Deauville area, meaning no matter your discipline, you will be well-catered for.

This privately-owned equestrian complex is dedicated to dressage and showjumping at a top international level and is listed with Christie’s International Real Estate. Price is on application, so let’s take a look around…

The exceptional facilities on this 20 hectare (just over 49 acres) estate include a CSO (Concours de Saut d’Obstacles, which is French for showjumping) manège, a training manège, a spring garden, training tracks and a lunging ring.

There are numerous paddocks and more than 40 stables, both large and small.

There is also a tack room, covered arena, covered horsewalker, a breeding centre and a specific quarantine area for horses.

The property also boasts an elegant club house, offices, outbuildings and several garages.

The main residence comes in the form of a manor house with over 1,400sqm of living space that was entirely renovated in 2012 and is superbly appointed.

Former outbuildings and an extensive loft have all been revamped and modernised, allying the traditional Normandy style with contemporary elements and in total provides 15 bedrooms.

