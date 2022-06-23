A fairytale equestrian set-up in the New Forest with stabling, kennels, outdoor arena and cottages





Live out the rest of your days with your family and horses at this lovely five-bedroom property, complete with woodland, swimming pool and yard, located in New Forest countryside.

Danesford is located on Sway Road in the village of Tiptoe in Lymington, Hampshire. It is situated nearby to the thriving town of New Milton and the village of Sway. There are useful mainline rail connections to London and Waterloo close-by, as well as the picturesque coastline of Christchurch Bay.

Local equestrian centres include Langford Farm House (14 miles), Crofton Manor EC (36 miles), Quob Stables (31 miles) and New Forest Riding Centre (six miles).

If hunting is your sport head out with the New Forest Hounds.

Local equine vets include Celtic Equine Vets and New Forest Equine Vets.

Cross-country courses are on offer at Dene Farm and Tenantry Farm.

Racing is available at Goodwood Estate, which is just over an hour away from the home.

The location of the New Forest and Hampshire County Show is just 15 minutes from the front door.

Sign up to New Forest Riding Club for a range of local fixtures throughout the season.

Offered for sale by John D Wood & Co, the price on this stunning home is £2.95m, but will you be looking to schedule an imminent viewing?

Danesford is set within its own extensive lightly wooded mature park-like grounds that extend to an area of approximately four acres. There is also a small spring-fed lake.

Sitting alongside the grazing land is an outdoor school with sand surface and post-and-rail perimeter.

There is a stable block containing loose boxes and store barns as well as kennels.

The main home is described as “a splendid family home of commanding appearance having an abundance of character features.”

It has accommodation set across two floors and it boasts five bedrooms. Externally and in close proximity to the house are two cottages — one one-bedroom and one two-bedroom — and garaging.

Features of the ground level of the main home include a series of generous reception rooms and a garden-side ‘live-in’ kitchen/family room with dining space, central island and Aga.

The cosy cottages are perfect for additional family, guest or staff accommodation.

Outside, there is also a walled enclosure housing an open-air heated swimming pool with its own detached pavilion.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.