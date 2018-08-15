What a crazy bunch! Watch two hunts battle it out for the hunt chase crown at Dublin Horse Show

It’s one of Ireland’s premier equestrian events and the final run of the nail biting Diageo hunt chase competition made for a thrilling end to the 2018 Dublin Horse Show (DHS), which was held in Ballsbridge (8 — 12 August).

Battling it out for the crown were the Killinick Harriers and the Wexfords who ensured it was all to play for in the final of this traditional inter-hunt relay event. However it was the Killinicks who just had the edge, storming their way to victory and taking home the coveted Thady Ryan perpetual challenge trophy.

The two teams chosen to participate in the 2018 hunt chase competition were selected by a draw held on Saturday 28 July. The draw was open to teams who have competed in 10 of the listed hunt chase league events.

The Killnicks took a slight lead from the get go, with their first rider making a few lengths headway down the long side.

DHS rules state the following team members have to ride in this set order:

1st – fourth member (who must be 35-years-old or over)

2nd – official member

3rd – lady rider (preferably riding side-saddle)

4th – heavy weight male (12.5 stone or over in hunting gear, any lead must be in a lead cloth/bag)

The fence which caused the most problems was number eight, an upright plank which was strategically placed as the second part of a combination. Every rider knocked it down and was therefore required to jump it a second time.

The Wexfords managed to gain some ground in the final pass over when a slight fumble from the Killinicks meant they lost a few seconds, but it was ultimately them who came back to win by a few strides.

Substantial prize money was awarded, with the winning team taking home a healthy pot of €2,230.

Would you fancy giving this a go?



For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday. This week’s issue is full of reports and pictures from the 2018 Dublin Horse Show.