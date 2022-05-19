



The 2022 Royal Windsor Horse Show kicked off celebrations for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and competition in the showing rings was as hot as ever.

If you didn’t make it to this year’s Royal Windsor Horse Show, or simply want to relive the action, check out these show ring winners who achieved glory at the prestigious event:

1. Randall IV

Lucy Ashworth’s 24-year-old former international show jumper, by Lux, takes the in-hand senior championship.

2. Times Square III

Danielle Heath and Guy and Issy Mears’ small riding horse, champion here in 2019 as a novice, returns to the Castle Arena to capture Sunday’s riding horse championship, which was described as being “the championship of the show”.

3. Minella Rebellion

The Kings Theatre 10-year-old, HOYS champion in 2021, and his owner Katie Dashwood trot to the RoR Tattersalls Thoroughbred ridden show horse tri-colour.

4. Wolfgang Golden Symphony

Firefighter Gabriella Cox and her 18-year-old home-produced gelding secure the senior ridden horse title.

5. Dycott Sparkling Lady

The five-year-old Welsh section C makes a glorious Royal Windsor debut with her owner and rider Gemma Pallett by jumping to the M&M working hunter pony crown.

6. Daydream III

The Queen’s Millenium six-year-old takes the flat ridden show horse class for the second year in a row with her producer Katie Jerram-Hunnable.

7. Penrock Perfect Puzzle

Megan Champney handles Jan Champney’s plaited mare, a five-year-old by Copilot, to the CHAPS in-hand championship.

8. Longdon Blackjack

The 16-year-old gelding continues his superb season run by adding the senior ridden pony championship to his tally, for his owner/rider Lauren Moore-Williams.

9. Brideswood Prince Regent

Adam Forster leads David Jinks’ first-season show pony to the mini show pony accolade with Mila Konechny.

10. Balmoral Leia

Lizzie Briant takes glory in the Higland pony in-hand championship with The Queen’s home-bred mare. The five-year-old then took the overall M&M in-hand supreme with Henry Hird later in the day.

11. Glenkeeran Dance In The Deep

After standing reserve on a previous visit, Camilla Stowell-Davies’ home-produced lightweight, by Crosstown Dancer, leads the amateur hunter field.

12. Noble Ronan

Ruby Ward is in the driving seat of Kelly Ward’s winning 143cm working hunter pony and eventual section champion.

13. Newoak Gold Edition

The home-produced Dartmoor mare puts on a perfect performance with William Parkin to clinch an ultra-competitive M&M first ridden class before netting the section title, for William’s grandmother Diana Hannam.

14. Chantilly Sandman

Jayne Ross reigns in the cob championship with Jo Baker’s maxi cob contender.

15. Little Joe

Alice Homer secures her first championship of the show with her heavyweight working hunter winner, who is eventual section champion.

16. Imperial Ruby

The 13-year-old gelding, by Imperial Dancer, wins the flat section of the RoR Tattersalls Thoroughbred ridden show horse series qualifier before landing section reserve, for rider Sarah Gwilliam and owner Sar Cassidy-Hill.

17. Thistledown Snowfall

Kevin Cousins leads Harry Judge aboard his father Philip Judges’ six-year-old gelding to win the lead rein pony of hunter type class.

18. Salcombe Starehole Bay

The eight-year-old Dartmoor stallion, owned by his breeder Felicity Thompson, gives his rider a career first as he takes the BSPS Heritage supreme ridden championship, booking himself a pass to the final in London in December.

19. Ballyhoulihan Rags To Riches

Michelle Feeney’s eight-year-old mare takes two titles during the show, including the BSHA ladies’ show horses, with pilot Robyn Catterall.

20. Shanbally Legacy

Claire Oliver enjoys a great run in the hunter classes, including in the small hunters, which she won with Susan Granger’s Pride Of Meath 10-year-old.

21. View Point

Robert Walker and Jill Day’s legendary lightweight become only the fourth partnership in the 76-year history of the show to land a fourth consecutive Royal Windsor open hunter title.

22. Bloomfield President

Alice Homer’s second championship of the show is achieved with Liz Prowting’s five-year-old lightweight, who takes the novice hunter championship.

23. Forgeland Hyde Park

The Kilvington Scoundrel son, also intermediate champion with his owner Issy Mears, wins the hack championship with his producer Danielle Heath in the saddle.

24. Romanno Spot Of Distinction

The former BSPS championships supreme winner is crowned show hunter pony champion with Charlotte Caulfield.

25. Mr Tea

Jill Day’s exciting six-year-old heavyweight prospect wins his novice class with Robert Walker.

26. Rotherwood Fancy That

India Till rides the five-year-old show pony to the novice show pony crown for the second year.

27. St Giles Devole

Phoebe Price and her six-year-old gelding, by Desiderio, enjoy a good win in the amateur hacks before coming to the fore in the hack championship to lift section reserve.

28. Roxairs Aphrodite

Winning 122cm and Poppy Baxter-Davies delight the judges to clinch the overall show pony championship.

29. Bart

Vicky Smith has a superb run at Royal Windsor Horse Show, which begins with a win in the working show horses with her prolific gelding, who returned on Saturday to claim the ridden coloured title on the flat.

You might also be interested in:

The Horse & Hound Podcast 103: Laura Collett on winning Badminton | Royal Windsor review | Life as a vet | News round-up Show hunter pony out of legendary HOYS supreme winner takes glory at Royal Windsor ‘That was one of the strongest championships I’ve ridden in’: former novice winner dominates as an open at Windsor Save time and money with a subscription to Horse & Hound

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.