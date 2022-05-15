Show hunter pony out of legendary HOYS supreme winner takes glory at Royal Windsor





A show team cemented a perfect 2022 Royal Windsor Horse show campaign by clinching the Royal Windsor show hunter pony tri-colour for the second time.

This year’s champion was the 143cm contender Romanno Spot Of Distinction (AJ), a six-year-old bay gelding by Stanley Grange Regal Heights, out of Chiddock Spot On, the mare who won the final Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) overall supreme in 2001, before the championship was split into respective horse and pony sections.

AJ, supreme hunter pony at the BSPS summer championships last year and supreme novice at the BSPS winter championships in 2020, was ridden at Windsor by 16-year-old Charlotte Caulfield.

“We got him from Katy Carter,” explained his producer, Adam Forster. “I had been to view some show ponies and when Katy was showing me round I saw AJ in a stable. I fell in love and I said that I wasn’t leaving without him.”

This was the second time AJ and Charlotte have won the 143cm class at Royal Windsor, but last year’s championship spot went to team mates Annandale Flanders and Oscar Konechny.

“He has the best temperament and anyone that rides him loves him; if a new staff member has a spin on AJ they don’t want to get off,” added Adam.

Charlotte has been based with Team Jinks since she was on 128cm ponies and has netted a host of accolades on various animals:

“She’s so reliable and committed,” said Adam. “She’s always in the ring to win but she’s polite and is very sportsmanlike.”

Team Jinks/Forster also won the 153cm class with Anthony Gribbin’s Runnon Ruby Tuesday, ridden by Reise Shakespeare.

​Reserve for the Royal Windsor show hunter pony crown was winning 122cm, Harry Edwards-Brady and his mother Emma Edwards’ Gryngallt Page Too.

