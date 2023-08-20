A 26-acre estate with six stables, a Georgian home, pool, sauna and more





Corfe Hill Estate in Dorset is a two-and-a-half mile walk from Weymouth with its blue flag beach and harbour. Nearby Portland Harbour is a world-renowned venue for sailing and water sports. This property is six miles from the town of Dorchester, 35 miles from Bournemouth Airport and 65 miles from Bristol.

Equestrian centres within easy reach include the RAC Saddle Club at Bovington Equestrian (18 miles) and Moreton Equestrian (14 miles), while Upton Pyne and Bicton Arena’s extensive facilities are 45 miles away.

If you like to hunt, head out with either the Cattistock or the South Dorset, and should you need a vet, the experts at Milton Equine Veterinary Clinic are close by (3.5 miles).

The Corfe Hill Estate is on the market with Symonds & Sampson with a guide price of £3m. Let’s take a look around…

This property has six stables split across two blocks.

The land covers just over 26 acres. It is laid to grass, has previously been used for grazing and is largely stock-proof. There is also garaging and additional outbuildings.

The house overlooks lawns, which are bordered by mature trees. There is also a walled garden with potting sheds.

The Grade II-listed Georgian house is understood to have been built in 1821 and was restored in the mid to late 1990s.

There is an entrance hall, which features a stone staircase with wrought iron balustrade, and four principal reception rooms including a kitchen/breakfast room.

On the first floor, there is a master suite and three further bedrooms.

A mezzanine overlooks the atrium which opens into the pool room with sauna, shower and cloakroom.

Two self-contained apartments are accessed from the mezzanine, one of which has external access.

In addition there is Little Corfe Hill House, which lies within a private gated courtyard to the rear of the main house.

To the rear of Little Corfe Hill House is Corfe Hill Bungalow, offering additional self-contained accommodation with an enclosed garden.

