Congratulations Richard Johnson! The British jockey on taking his fourth consecutive champion title

Richard Johnson finished the National Hunt season on 200 winners from 980 rides, surpassing his tallies for the previous two seasons. He finished 22 clear of title runner-up Harry Skelton and 54 ahead of third-placed Brian Hughes.

The 41-year-old enjoyed another successful campaign with Somerset-based trainer Phillip Hobbs and earned over £2million in prize money this year.

Among his victories during the 2018/2019 season, Richard scooped the prestigious Kauto Star Novices’ Chase with La Bague Au Roi at Kempton Park on Boxing Day. He also bagged a double of impressive five-timers at Perth last summer. Firstly, on 18 August last and then again on 27 September — making it his most successful track this season, with a total of 16 wins. In October, Richard secured a further three hat-tricks on the bounce at Exeter, Fontwell and Ludlow.

“It’s an amazing feeling to get my hands back on that trophy — believe me, you do not get bored of that feeling. To do it for four years in a row is something I am immensely proud of,” said Richard.

“It’s always a long, hard season but there have been some fantastic battles across the year. There are so many talented jockeys that I am up against day in, day out — so it’s brilliant to come out on top again.”

To celebrate his latest title, Great British Racing teamed up with legendary sports commentator Eddie Butler in a video homage to the champion jockey’s tenacity, resilience and talent. The video features other British sporting greats such as tennis star Andy Murray, former middle-distance athlete Kelly Holmes and ex-boxer George Groves.

Don’t miss our report from Sandown Park’s Bet365 Jump Finale day in the 2 May issue of Horse & Hound — on sale every Thursday.

