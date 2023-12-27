



Charlotte Lutener is a name that should be on every dressage fan’s radar going into 2024. Dedicated and ambitious, the 23-year-old from West Yorkshire has worked herself into a position where she has two promising horses on the cusp of under-25s grand prix.

AR Barroco (Bertie) and Full Fusion BS (Florence) have both made their inter II debuts this year and have been regulars at High Profile shows and Premier Leagues.

“They’re both 13 years old and although they’re very different, they’re both so enjoyable to ride,” says Charlotte.

Charlotte bought Florence from her coach Becky Moody three years ago, and since then the combination have competed at young rider and senior small tour CDI competitions together.

“I love riding and competing her, she has the most gorgeous personality and I feel grateful to Becky for trusting me with her,” says Charlotte.

She adds: “I’ve been riding Bertie for the past five years and he has certainly taught me a great deal in that time. Together we’ve won a few regional titles, from elementary to advanced medium, and even my first national title in 2021. He’s not straightforward, but he’s a real character and so much fun to ride.”

Among her highlights from this past year, Charlotte first-and-foremost takes pride in the development of her five-year-old Nach SR, who was second in the prelim gold at the National Championships on 76.43% – 0.4% off top spot.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to produce him through the levels, I think he’s going to be quite exciting so I don’t want to rush him,” she explains.

“Competing in my first CDI with Bertie was such another fabulous moment, I remember feeling so proud when his FEI passport arrived, knowing all the hard work we’ve put into getting him to this stage.”

With her critical eye for self-improvement and her infectious determination to do right by her horses shining through, Charlotte describes her inter II debuts as: “still far from perfect, but it’s an exciting step forward”.

She credits her competitive drive in part to Becky – a breakthrough star herself in 2023 – who she has been training with for over two years now and looks up to as a role model.

“My riding and horses have benefitted hugely from Becky’s knowledge and support. Her uplifting and inspiring way of coaching, paired with her immense work ethic really makes her the perfect rider to look up to,” Charlotte says,

“I often watch both her and Hannah (Moody) ride and coach, which benefits my understanding which I can then put into my riding and coaching.”

In between riding and coaching, Charlotte applies that same dedication to her off-the-horse fitness and preparedness to compete at the highest level.

“I’ve always exercised alongside my riding as I think being rider fit and supple is an important part of being a rider,” Charlotte says.

“Working out has really supported my fitness levels, core strength and stability. This, as well as advice and treatment from my physiotherapist, has really helped to iron out any imbalances that I have.”

Charlotte, who used to suffer from nerves and self-doubt, has also been working with sports psychologist Moira Lafferty to improve her test riding.

“With Moira’s help I’ve gained the tools to channel my nerves, stay focused and be able to cope better with pressure – being around Becky and Hannah has also helped,” Charlotte explains.

Of her plans for next year, Charlotte says: “Under-25 grand prix is definitely a goal of mine next year. Although it’s a big step up, I’m excited and willing to put in the hard work to get there, and to have both horses at that level would be amazing.”

With more and more young people looking to break into dressage, Charlotte also shares her top tips: “I’ve learnt not to fall into the trap of comparison. Having riders to look up to and aspire towards is important, but remember everyone is on different paths and social media is more often than not, someone’s highlight reel.

“I think having the drive and dedication, as well as finding someone to help guide and support you, are important factors. But, equally, take any opportunities to absorb, learn and experience as much as possible – work hard, enjoy your horses, support one another and be kind.”

