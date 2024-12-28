



Leonie Saffy and her elegant eight-year-old mare, Forrests Blackdiamond (Tia), have been turning heads at this year’s para championships. The pair won the grade II silver title at the Equissage Pulse Winter Championships and at the summer championships.

“The winter championship win was our highlight,” says Leonie. “It was her first championship and she’d had very limited competition experience up to that point, so to trot down that centre line with her and win a title was an unbelievably proud moment.”

Leonie and Tia have been a combination for four years but only started competing together in late 2023 due to an accident in 2020 that left Leonie with nerve damage down one leg and unable to ride.

“I have an extremely rare genetic condition known as Multiple Pterygium Syndrome which is a condition which affects muscle tissues, connective tissue and joints, including curvature of the spine,” Leonie explains.

“I began riding lessons at Clwyd Special Riding Centre in 2012 on advisement from my spinal surgeon with the aim to strengthen my core in preparation for a major spinal surgery.

“But it turns out horse riding did what was thought to be impossible by doctors, and strengthened my core to the point of preventing my spinal curvature from worsening resulting in my major operation being postponed by five years. That meant it wasn’t until 2016 I had to have a full spinal fusion.

Leonie began her competitive journey early, starting with the countryside challenge at the RDA Regionals, where she qualified for the nationals and achieved an impressive third-place finish in her first year.

“In 2014, I won the dressage class at the regionals on a chestnut pony named Chester, igniting my passion for dressage,” Leonie adds. “I later represented Wales and Britain on my own pony, Jack. He’s a superstar in his own right and won consecutive national titles.

“But most importantly, he gave me the confidence I’d been missing after dealing with a few cheeky ponies, and he recently became my safety net, helping me get back in the saddle after that unfortunate accident in 2020. After nearly 10 wonderful years together, Jack, now 26, is enjoying a well-deserved retirement in the mountains.

“When Tia and I became partners I was still recovering from that accident and I had some nerve damage in my leg, therefore we focussed primarily on in-hand work.

“I had limited experience training young horses, so in 2022, we moved to my coach Anna Brown’s dressage yard. While I recovered, Anna developed both Tia’s education and fitness, and the beautiful mare that she’s grown into is a testament to Anna’s phenomenal horsemanship.

“My recovery required pain management and building up the muscle around the nerve, but some days it can flare up quite severely so I have to adapt certain day-to-day activities and become flexible with my riding. Anna is a massive help during these times and takes over a lot of Tia’s education.

“It’s the team around me that makes it all possible – not only Anna but also my veterinary physiotherapist Lesley Williamson who keeps Tia in fantastic condition, and also my friends and family. I’m also so proud of Tia herself, she’s a true diva, with a sassy personality but a kind heart and brave spirit – it’s been a long journey but I’m so excited for our future together.”

Leonie has since been reclassified as a grade III rider and aims to compete at gold level and take Tia to her first international. But alongside her burgeoning competitive career, Leonie – who describes herself as a “very determined” person will also be starting a PhD at Liverpool John Moors University and aims to work in research focussing on the underlying molecular biology of disease to aid therapeutic developments.

Although balancing her studies with a competitive career has been challenging, Leonie says that she’s become “a more independent person for it”.

On the advice she’d give to other riders looking to take up para dressage, she adds: “Something I’d say is that that you’re going to meet so many amazing and inspiring people.

“On my journey, I have met so many inspiring, strong athletes with phenomenal stories and such kind hearts. You will meet friends for life who will be there to wish you luck in the warmup and share your victories.

“Another thing to remember is that your disability is not inability, it does not define you and you can do anything you put your mind to, and when you see the athletes in this sport, you will see what I mean.

“I was always a very competitive child, and don’t get me wrong this is a very good quality, but a tip I’d give any rider is to always make sure you’re having fun because that’s what it should always be about.

“And coming from someone who has had her fair share of falls, surgeries and adversity in life, horses are healing in so many ways and this sport has got me through some of the hardest times of my life.”

