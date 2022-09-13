



Charlotte Dujardin is set to campaign a string of horses for titles at this year’s Lemieux National Dressage Championships, which kick off at Somerford Park, Cheshire, this week.

Charlotte is usually a regular at the nationals, and this year is no exception, as despite being midway through her pregnancy with her first child, she is entered with six horses across several different levels.

She will be hoping to defend her title from 2021 in the Fairfax Saddles prix st georges (PSG) gold championship, and brings forward two rides at this level, the 10-year-old San Amour mare Hawtins Floriana, whom she owns with Carl Hester, and her own eight-year-old All At Once mare Alive And Kicking.

Hawtins San Floriana will also compete in the Andrews Bowen advanced medium gold on Sunday, as well the seven-year-old Ampere x Lord Leatherdale mare Times Kismet, who is owned by Peter Belshaw.

Charlotte will also ride two exciting five-year-olds in the Betalife novice gold. The Geniaal x Negro gelding Times Magni will be competing at just his fourth ever show, while the Franklin mare Times Mezati also began her competition career this year and has limited experience.

The young horse finals are always hotly contested at the National Dressage Championships, and Charlotte will add to the excitement with the Vivaldi stallion Vida Loca, whom she brings forward to contest the KBIS four-year-old final.

When does Charlotte Dujardin ride at the National Dressage Championships?

To help you keep track, here is a handy rundown of the days and times Charlotte is due to compete at Somerford:

Thursday, 15 September

Hawtins San Floriana – PSG gold, 11.02am

Alive And Kicking – PSG gold, 5.30pm

Friday, 16 September

Times Magni – novice gold, 9.45am

Times Mezati – novice gold, 11.35am

Saturday, 17 September

Vida Loca – four-year-olds, 3.25pm

Sunday, 18 September

Hawtins San Floriana – advanced medium gold, 9.35am

Times Kismet – advanced medium gold, 11.22am

