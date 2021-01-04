Leaping into the New Year — some of our favourite moments captured on camera from the final Newbury fixture of 2020…

Racing at Newbury on 29 December 2020 provided us with the treat of witnessing the final Grade One of the year, and it did not disappoint. Photographer Bill Selwyn was on hand to capture just a few of our favourite moments on camera…
Paint The Dream absolutely pinged his way around the Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase under and Connor Brace, making all the running to win for trainer Fergal O’Brien and owner David Brace.
Harry Cobden and Bravemansgame (right) makes all and wins the Challow Hurdle (Grade One) by 10 lengths for Paul Nicholls and owners John Dance and Bryan Drew, who paid £370,000 for the former point-to-point winner at the 2019 Tattersalls Cheltenham Festival sale. Bravemansgame’s win was so taking that Nicholls compared him to his former Challow Hurdle and Gold Cup winner, Denman.
“Next year, he’ll make a super chaser and he’s not unlike Denman in his physique, size and how he does things,” Nicholls said to ITV Racing. “He’s probably got a bit more boot than Denman – but it’s just nice to be talking about this horse in the same breath as him. He’s every bit as good at this stage of his career as Denman was at the same point.”
Calva D’Auge and Angus Cheleda lead over the last to win a Handicap Hurdle for Paul Nicholls and Owners Group 040.
Good Ball (centre, blue cap) and Harry Cobden en-route to winning the first part of a treble on the card for Paul Nicholls. This three-year-old is an exciting prospect for owners Sir Alex Ferguson, Ged Mason, and John and Lisa Hales.
Panic Attack and Tom Scudamore are a picture of determination on their way to winning the Mares’ Handicap Hurdle for David Pipe and Bryan Drew.
