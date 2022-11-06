A characterful 5-bed home with 10 stables, an arena and annex in a stunning location





Butlers Farm is situated within the Cotswold Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in the small village of Colesbourne. The village is eight miles from the market town of Cirencester, while Cheltenham is also eight miles from the front door.

Road links are good, and five miles from the property it is dual carriageway or motorway all the way to London. Trains run regularly from Kemble Station (14 miles) to Paddington and the M5 is easily accessed at junction 11a at Cheltenham.

Local equestrian centres include Rectory Farm Arena (six miles), Hartpury (18 miles) and Prestige Equine (17 miles).

If you need a vet get in touch with Bourton Vale Equine Clinic (18 miles).

Like to hunt? You’ll be able to head out with the VWH or The Cotswold.

If racing is more your thing, Cheltenham Racecourse is nine miles away, while polo in Cirencester Park is 13 miles from your front door.

This property is on the market with Butler Sherborn for £2.35m. Let’s take a look around…

Butlers Farm is approached via a gravel driveway from a private lane that sweeps around to the stable courtyard and parking by the entrance.

A row of five loose boxes with a flag stone standing in front and an adjoining car port. A game larder is also attached to this building.

There is a Cotswold stone barn at right angles to the house which houses five American style loose boxes with a tack room/workshop in one corner.

There are three paddocks in front of the house and within them is an all-weather manège, which is in need of restoration.

An orchard adjoins the paddocks and there is a fourth area of land to the rear that adjoins a small copse. There are landscaped gardens to the south and west of the house which are principally laid to lawn and enclosed by low Cotswold stone walling. A broad flagstone terrace runs along the south and west sides of the house. In all this property sits in approximately 5.59 acres.

Butlers Farm is a south-facing Cotswold stone property believed to date back to the late 18th Century. It has been in the same ownership for the past 20 years.

Many original features remain including beams, timbers, fireplaces and window seats and finishes include paved floors, heritage style bathroom fittings and oak doors.

The entrance hall has a cloakroom and flagstone flooring, which continues through to the dining room.

The adjacent 34ft drawing room has windows overlooking the garden to the south and French doors opening to a west facing terrace.

To the rear of the dining room a step down leads to a sitting room, which used to be the dairy.

There is a traditional farmhouse kitchen/breakfast/family room, which is fitted with a bespoke range of hand-painted units with granite worktops, a central island with an electric hob, a four-oven oil-fired Aga, oven, microwave and integrated dishwasher and fridge freezer. A door leads to the utility/boot room, which houses an oil-fired boiler.

On the first floor there is a partly vaulted master bedroom, which is approached via a dressing area with built-in wardrobes.

The adjacent en-suite has a polished wood floor and heritage style fittings including a roll top bath and twin pedestal basins.

A corridor leads to two further double bedrooms, with steps down to a large vaulted bedroom with a wall of storage cupboards, window seats, exposed beams and a stone chimney breast.

There are two fitted bathrooms and the fifth bedroom, which is currently used as an office, is situated adjacent to the stairs with a loft hatch and ladder to an attic.

The self-contained annex is immediately adjacent to the house and approached via the garden. It consists of a sitting room with a fitted kitchen area, and a bedroom leading to an en-suite bathroom.

