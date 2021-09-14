Make a home for life out of this farmhouse complete with 10 stables, outdoor school, garden with pond and idyllic location





A beautiful farmhouse and gardens with fantastic equestrian facilities placed in a secluded location in the heart of the Somerset levels. What’s not to love?

Burtle Moor Farm can be found just outside the Somerset village of Burtle at the end of a private lane. Wells, the smallest city in England, lies about 13 miles away.

Communications links are readily available, with access to the M5 at J22 just 6 miles away and a mainline train station at Bridgwater with regular connections to London and the Midlands. Bristol International airport is just 21.5 miles away.

Local equestrian centres include: Chard EC (33 miles), Mill House EC (30 miles) and Red Park EC (28 miles).

Across the road is Hill Farm Equestrian.

If you like to show sign up to BSPS Area 3B.

Fancy some hunting? Follow the West Somerset Vale Hunt or the Devon and Somerset Staghounds.

If you need a vet get in touch with Stables Equine Practice (10 miles) or B&W Equine Vets (11 miles).

Cross-country facilities are on offer at Mendip Plains Equestrian Centre (18 miles).

Offered for sale by Greenslade Taylor Hunt this country home comes with a guide price of £1.79m.

Welcome to Burtle Moor Farm. The property sits within 19.5 acres of well-drained land. The land all lies within a ring fence and there is high quality fencing throughout. The current owners use the land for equestrian purposes, though it would also be suitable for agriculture, conservation or purely amenity use.

The equestrian facilities are separately accessed off the main drive and comprise a fantastic range of outbuildings including stabling and general purpose agricultural buildings.

The main stable block has six large American style barn stables, a solarium and a tack room. A separate timber frame building provides a further four stables. A further open fronted agricultural barn is currently used for machinery and general storage, however also offers potential for alternate uses (subject to obtaining the necessary planning consents).

The 2005-built outdoor arena measures 20x40m and is all-weather with post and rail fencing and a rubber and silicon sand surface.

The horses can relax and unwind after training or hacking in the solarium.

The four-bedroom farmhouse was designed and built approximately 18 years ago. There is scope to convert an original cow shed into additional accommodation subject to any necessary consents.

Inside the main house you will find an open plan kitchen/dining/sitting room. This is a particular feature of the property and is known as the central hub of the farmhouse.

The gardens have been well maintained by the current owners. They are mainly laid to lawn with a variety of mature trees and a pond is situated to the east of the farmhouse.

