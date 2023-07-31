A dreamy farmhouse with six stables, pretty gardens and direct access onto the New Forest





For the first time in 33 years, this country home, complete with stabling, lovely gardens and direct access onto the New Forest, is being offered for sale.

Brookside Farm is in the New Forest village of Burley. Nearby are multiple beaches, as well as a useful network of roads, including the A31 motorway. The village of Brockenhurst is close, as is the market town of Lymington.

Equestrian centres within easy reach include Crofton Manor EC (32 miles), Woodington Training Centre (23 miles) and Sparsholt College (32 miles). Forest Oaks Equestrian is also just over seven miles from the property.

If you want to hunt, head out with either the Wilton, the Hursley Hambledon or the South Dorset.

Local showing is with BSPS Area 11, and your local county fixture will be New Forest and Hampshire, which takes place just 22 minutes away from the home.

Need an equine vet? Choose from New Forest Equine Vets, Celtic Equine Vets or Seadown Veterinary Services.

Pointing in the area is with New Forest Point to Point, while events take place regularly at New Park, Brockenhurst.

Offered for sale by Fine & Country, you can settle at this home if you can find the £3.25m price tag.

Will you be looking to get a viewing in the diary?

Welcome to Brookside Farm, described by the agents as “a botanical haven, teeming with vibrant flora, fauna, and a kaleidoscope of colours.”

There are five acre of land and included in the acreage are meticulously landscaped gardens as well as paddocks for the horses.

To the back of the house are two wildlife ponds, each with their own centre island. There is also a brook which runs through the grounds. To the left side of the rear garden a bridge leads to an orchard.

The property also has direct forest access, meaning you can enjoy stunning, quiet hacking whenever you fancy.

As well as a home office, a greenhouse and two garages, there are six stables. There are three larger boxes, as well as three smaller pony stables. Completing the equestrian set-up is a tack room, a feed store and a hay room.

The home is a four-bedroom detached farmhouse that was constructed in around 1650. While it has undergone significant renovation, it has retained several character features, including exposed beams and inglenook fireplaces.

The custom-made kitchen has a full size Aga, a central island, lots of storage, and a practical pantry. There is a spacious utility room accessing the front of the property via a stable door.

The original farmhouse sitting room connects to the conservatory, where you can enjoy views of the gardens. Completing the ground floor set-up is an office, which could also be used as an additional bedroom. The four main bedrooms are on the first floor.

