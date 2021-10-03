Move into this 7-bedroom house with arena and stables, set in 22 acres…





Broadway House is situated on the Powys/Shropshire border, surrounded by grassland and hills. The property is close to the village of Churchstoke, which has a supermarket and shopping centre. The local towns of Montgomery and Bishops Castle provide good amenities nearby, while the historic county town of Shrewsbury is approximately 23 miles away, from where the M54/A5 provides links to the Midlands. Shrewsbury also offers a direct train to London in two-and-a-half hours.

Local equestrian centres include Radfords, which is also 35 minutes away (21 miles), Berriewood Farm, which is 40 minutes away (24 miles), and Kings Equestrian Centre, which is one hour away (42 miles).

Stretton Hills Veterinary Practice will be 30 minutes down the road if you require any veterinary attention (18 miles).

If you like your hunting, head out with the the Ludlow.

Broadway House is on the market with Jackson Property with price tag of £1.65m. Let’s take a look around…

Set to the rear of the main residence there is an extensive range of traditional stone barns, set within a separate yard. The courtyard currently offers six traditional stables within the buildings plus scope for more if required. There is a tack and feed room and adjacent workshop, which has stairs to the first floor of the building.

The post and railed all-weather manége measures approximately 40x30m and provides a fully drained silica sand and carpet fibre surface. Within the yard there is also a large woodstore.

Broadway House stands within approximately 22 acres. Predominantly ancient pasture, the land is stock fenced and provides turnout for horses, ponies and for grazing sheep.

The landscaped gardens consist of an estate railing-bound formal front lawn with mature borders and a patio area for outdoor entertaining. Beyond the front garden, the property enjoys a number of garden walks and there is also a stream, a waterfall and a recently restored fish pool.

Broadway House is a Grade II-listed country home, which is approached by electric gates that lead to a long driveway with a horseshoe drive providing ample parking.

The property has period features throughout, including Georgian sash windows, high ceilings and fireplaces. There is a large reception hall that gives access to the main reception rooms. On the ground floor there is a drawing room with a marble open fireplace.

Adjacent to the drawing room is a dining room, also with an open fireplace.

The sitting room has panelled walls, another fireplace and French doors leading on to the gardens. The kitchen/breakfast room is fitted with bespoke units and appliances throughout, including a traditional four oven oil-fired AGA, an integrated oven and a gas hob. The kitchen has underfloor heating and leads on into the adjacent breakfast room and a utility room, which also has fitted units, a sink and storage. Beyond is a further utility, pantry, larder, boot room and WC.

A curved, oak staircase leads to the first floor, where there are seven double bedrooms, five of which have en-suite bath and shower rooms.

There are two further family bathrooms. The master bedroom has built-in wardrobes and a large en-suite bathroom with a roll top bath and underfloor heating. A separate staircase accessed from the ground and first floor gives access to the second floor, which has an attic double bedroom with an en-suite shower room.

Also included in the sale of this property is The Coach House, which has its own private driveway and has been converted to provide a holiday cottage or family/staff accommodation. The property has an open plan sitting room/dining room with wood burning stove and a well-equipped kitchen area including granite work surfaces and units. There is a double bedroom with adjacent bathroom with a roll top bath.

