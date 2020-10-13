11 Aintree showjumping champions destined for stardom

This country’s most talented young horses and riders descended on the Aintree International Equestrian Centre last week (7-11 October) to contest some of the most prestigious championships in showjumping.

Aintree’s showjumping venue stepped in to host the British Showjumping Indoor Championships Finals after this year’s Horse of the Year Show was cancelled owing to coronavirus and organisers pulled out all the stops to ensure a triumphant week of top class sport while balancing pandemic restrictions.

With 16 titles on offer, competition was fierce throughout the show, but here at H&H, we’ve picked out just 11 of the outstanding up-and-coming horse and pony champions from Aintree who look set for showjumping stardom. Watch this space…

1. Tim Davies and the Belgian warmblood Nielson, the new Equitop GLME Foxhunter champions.

2. Chantelle Duggan and Linton De La Chapelle, winners of the Talent Seekers final.

3. Charley Hamilton and Innishannon Red Squirrel take top spot in the Equissage Pulse British Novice Championship.

4. Emma-Jo Slater and Happy Feet III sprint to glory in the Nupafeed Supplements Discovery Championship.

5. Emma Crawford and Gina Gold are crowned the British Showjumping Speedi-Beet Grade C champions.

6. The Winter Grades B & C title goes to Isaac Hall with Conrad VI.

7. Tabitha Kyle looks to have found another future star in Teagan Arla Rose, winner of the Pony Foxhunter Final.

8. Danielle Ryder and Sam VD Tojopehoeve, winners of the Lord & Lady Equestrian Senior Newcomers title.

9. Olivia Sponer and Conella II head the Pony British Novice Championship Final.

10. Henry Squibb and Clyde Barrows take the crown in the Blue Chip Pony Newcomers Championship.

11. The Pony Discovery Championship Final results in a big win for Charlotte Page and Qrevette Gii.

