Flying the British flag: meet our contenders for the eventing young horse World Championships at Le Lion d’Angers

The horses who will represent Britain in the 2020 FEI World Breeding Federation Eventing Championships for Young Horses at Le Lion d’Angers, France (15-18 October) have been announced. This hugely prestigious competition for six- and seven-year-olds is often a pointer to future stars in the sport. Britain will field the maximum number of horses — three six-year-olds and 12 seven-year-olds. Let’s meet them…

Six-year-olds selected to represent Britain at Le Lion d’Angers

Monbeg Hendricks (Harlequin Du Carel x Puissance) (pictured above)

Rider: Kitty King

Owner: Adrian Sweet

Best results: first CCI2*-S Burgham 2020; seventh CCI2*-S Wellington 2020

Rider’s Le Lion record: Kitty has had plenty of top 10 results here and won twice — Zidante, who was later successful at three-star (now four-star) before her career was cut short by injury, took the seven-year-old title in 2011 and Cristal Fontaine the six-year-old gold in 2018.

MHS Brown Jack (OBOS Quality 004 x Cavalier Royale)

Rider: Tom McEwen

Owners Fred and Penny Barker

Best results: first Wellington CCI2*-S 2020

Rider’s Le Lion record: Tom has had four rides here, with his best result being second in the seven-year-olds in 2014 on Toledo De Kerser, who has since been a world gold medallist and won Pau CCI5*. He was third in the seven-year-olds last year on Brookfield Benjamin Bounce.

Cooley Rosalent (OBOS Quality 004 x unlisted)

Rider: Oliver Townend

Owner: Paul Ridgeon

Best results: first Burgham CCI2*-S 2020

Rider’s Le Lion record: Le Lion hasn’t been such a happy hunting ground as many events for Oliver. His best result is ninth in the seven-year-olds in 2014 on Cooley SRS, with whom he went on to finish second at Badminton before the horse was sold to Australia and renamed Willingapark Cooley

Seven-year-olds selected to represent Britain at Le Lion d’Angers

(Note some of these horses are still seeking a final minimum eligibility result to confirm their selection)

Ardeo Premier (Hold Up Premier x unlisted)

Rider: Alex Bragg

Owners: Debbie and Neill Nuttall

Best results: 10th CCI2*-L Hartpury 2019; 10th CCI3*-S Wellington 2020

Rider’s Le Lion record: Alex makes his Le Lion debut.

Izilot DHI (Zavall VDL X Marlon (Zucchero))

Rider: Ros Canter

Owners: Alex Moody and Ros Canter

Best results: first British six-year-old championships CCI2*-S Osberton 2019; first Burgham CCI2*-L 2020

Rider’s Le Lion record: Ros has had three rides at Le Lion and finished second in the six-year-olds in 2011 on Aprobanta, who has since won four international classes with Connie Copestake.

Moonlight Charmer (OBOS Quality 004 x Good Thyne xx)

Rider: Laura Collett

Owners: Teresa Stopford Sackville and Charlotte Heber Percy

Best results: eighth CCI2*-S Lignières 2019; second CCI2*-L Burgham 2020

Rider’s Le Lion record: Laura has had three top-four finishes here, including a win in the seven-year-olds in 2015 on Mr Bass, who has since been second in the CCI4* (now five-star) at Luhmühlen and won at three-star (now four-star) level.

Forthright (Frankfort Boy x unlisted)

Rider: Matthew Glentworth

Owners: Margaret Silver and Barbara Hervey

Best results: 11th British six-year-old championships CCI2*-S Osberton 2019; 15th Burgham CCI2*-L 2020

Rider’s Le Lion record: Matthew makes his Le Lion debut.

Igor B (Vittorio x Carabas Van De Wateringhoeve)

Rider and owner: Kristina Hall-Jackson

Best results: fifth Burgham CCI2*-L 2020

Rider’s Le Lion record: Kristina makes her Le Lion debut.

Fools in Love (Harlequin Du Carel x Cruising)

Rider: Hayden Hankey

Owners: Philippa Heler and Hayden Hankey

Best results: sixth Chatsworth CCI2*-S 2019; ninth Blair CCI2*-L 2019

Rider’s Le Lion record: Hayden has had three spins round Le Lion, with two top-12 placings.

Cooley Lancer (Coeur De Nobless M x Ogano Sitte)

Rider: Piggy March

Owner: The Lancer Stud

Best results: five top-10 placings in international classes, including first Le Lion six-year-old championships 2019

Rider’s Le Lion record: Cooley Lancer’s win last year was Piggy’s second triumph here as she also took the seven-year-old laurels in 2007 on Cast Away II, who went on to be placed at three-star (now four-star) level with Chloe Newton. Piggy has had plenty of other top-10 placings here too.

I Diablo Joe (Solaris Amoureux x unlisted)

Rider: Piggy March

Owners: Geoffrey Burton

Best results: sixth CCI2*-L Burgham 2020

Rider’s Le Lion record: as above, Piggy has won twice here.

Irene Leva (Everglade VDL x Amethist)

Rider: Rhian Smith

Owners: Kim Franklin, Kerry Smith and Rhian Smith

Best results: sixth Bicton CCI2*-S 2019

Rider’s Le Lion record: Rhian makes her Le Lion debut.

Ballingowan Leia (Future Trend x Master Imp)

Rider: Polly Stockton

Owners: Susan Goodall

Best results: seventh CCI2*-L Burgham 2020; sixth Wellington CCI3*-S 2020

Rider’s Le Lion record: Polly was sixth here in 2006 on Westwood Joker and fourth in 2008 on Westwood Mariner, both times in the seven-year-old championship. Westwood Mariner went on to compete at four-star (now five-star) with Polly and Piggy March.

Darcy De La Rose (Quite Easy x Corrado I)

Rider: Georgie Strang

Owners: Wendy and Johnnie Watherston

Best results: third Burgham CCI2*-L 2020

Rider’s Le Lion record: Georgie makes her Le Lion debut.

Briarlands Sweetango (Jumbo x unlisted)

Rider: Izzy Taylor

Owner: Guy Avis, who also bred her out of five-star mare Briarlands Matilda

Best results: ninth Burgham CCI2*-L 2020

Rider’s Le Lion record: Izzy’s three top-three placings here include a win in the six-year-olds in 2017 on Monkeying Around, who is now competing at four-star.

