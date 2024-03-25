A beautiful horsey home with arena, gym and enviable hacking





Riding on the roads is usually considered a necessary evil among equestrians. The lucky owner of Breach Barn Cottage, however, has no such concerns. Why? There’s a good-length circular route to be ridden from the gate with hardly a hoof-step on a road throughout.

Breach Barn Cottage can be found in the county of Warwickshire just outside Wolvey village. Specifically, it lies on Coal Pit Lane – a road that becomes a bridleway.

Wolvey is a perfect example of a small unspoilt village, with a primary school, pubs and playing fields. It’s a four-minute drive from the property.

From Breach Barn Cottage, a nine-minute drive will bring you to the M69 with links to Leicester and Coventry, and access to the M6 for Birmingham. The towns of Hinkley and Rugby are 14 and 21 minutes away respectively.

Nearby Coventry is 22 minutes away. As well as theatres, transport and music museums, Coventry has a mainline station that gets you to Birmingham in 28 minutes and London Euston in 56 minutes. You can also catch direct services to Edinburgh, Blackpool, Manchester and Bournemouth.

Local equestrian centres include Weston Lawns, a nine-minute drive away, plus Newbold Verdon (29 minutes), Aston-le-Walls (50 minutes), Addington (69 minutes), Keysoe (70 minutes) and Bury Farm (79 minutes).

Hunt locally with the Warwickshire, Fernie or Pytchley, or enjoy racing nearby at Stratford or Warwick.

On the market with Knight Frank for £1.18m, Breach Barn Cottage is a four-bedroom house and is set in five acres. Let’s take a look around…

A large barn houses four internal looseboxes and mains supply for a rug washing machine.

The all-weather arena measures 40x25m.

The land is divided into four paddocks – two large and two smaller. They’re neatly post-and-rail fenced.

Inside, the original cottage has been extended to offer contemporary living with some original fittings and features. The underfloor-heated orangery, a later addition, provides access to the patio and a space for dining and entertaining.

The orangery backs onto more reception space and a kitchen with integral appliances. There’s a further snug beyond it, too.

The main reception room has an inglenook fireplace and woodburner. There’s also a gym situated off the hall.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and the master has a balcony overlooking the paddocks.

There is a family bathroom and further bathrooms serving the principal and second bedroom as en-suites.

The garden is enclosed and features a patio, greenhouse and breeze house for entertaining.

