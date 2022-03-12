Bravemansgame: everything you need to know about this key Cheltenham Festival contender





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Bravemansgame is one of the top novice chasers in National Hunt (jump) racing at the moment. Here, we find out a little bit more about him ahead of the Cheltenham Festival (15–18 March 2022).

1. Bravemansgame is a seven-year-old gelding (born on 28 March 2015).

2. He is owned by John Dance and Bryan Drew.

3. He was bred by M Guiot and B Stoffel in France.

4. Bravemansgame is by Brave Mansonnien and is out of Genifique, who is by Nickname.

5. He is trained by top British trainer Paul Nicholls.

6. So far, Bravemansgame has won eight of his 13 career starts, with one of those coming in his sole point-to-point before starting his career under Rules.

7. He has amassed over £170,000 in prize money to-date.

8. His biggest victories so far came in two Grade One races; one in the Challow novices’ hurdle at Newbury in December 2020 and the other in the Kauto Star novices’ chase at Kempton on Boxing Day in 2021.

9. Jonbon is declared to run in the Grade One Brown Advisory novices’ chase at the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday 15 March 2022, where he lines up as one of the key contenders for Britain.

10. He will be ridden by Harry Cobden at the Cheltenham Festival, who has ridden him in all his races under Rules.

Keep up-to-date with all of Horse & Hound’s Cheltenham coverage this week via horseandhound.co.uk, where you will be able to read all of the latest news and features surrounding The Festival.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.