58 Boxing Day meets you really won’t want to miss this year

After you’ve stuffed yourself to excess on Christmas Day, what better reason is there to get out of the house and support one of Britain’s oldest and best traditions than to attend your local Boxing Day meet? Here’s your full guide to where and when your local pack is meeting...

Albrighton & Woodland (North)

Where and when? Newport at 11am

Albrighton & Woodland (South)

Where and when? Hagley Hall, Stourbridge at 11am

Ashford Valley Tickham

Where and when? High Street, Tenterden at 11am

Banwen Miners

Where and when? The Castle Hotel, Neath, moving off at 11am

Berkeley

Where and when? High Street, Thornbury at 11am

Berwickshire

Where and when? Greenlaw, Duns at 10.45am

Bicester with Whaddon Chase

Where and when? Winslow Show Field, Winslow at 11am

Blackmore and Sparkford Vale

Where and when? Castle Cary at 11am

Burton

Where and when? The Showground, Grange-de-Lings, Lincoln at 11am

Cambridgeshire with Enfield Chace

Where and when? Eltisley Green, Eltisley at 11am

Chiddingfold, Leconfield & Cowdray

Where and when? The Kennels, Petworth Park at 11am

College Valley North Northumberland

Where and when? Wooler at 10.45am

Cotswold

Where and when? The Frogmill, Shipton Oliffe, at 10.45am

Crawley and Horsham

Where and when? Countryman Lane, Horsham at 11am

Cumberland Farmers Foxhounds

Where and when? The Square, Dalston at 10.30am

Cury

Where and when? Helston, Cornwall at 11am

Duke of Beaufort’s

Where and when? Worcester Lodge, Badminton at 10.45am

Eryri

Where and when? Lawnt Beddgelert Village Green, Beddgelert at 10.30am

Essex & Suffolk

Where and when? Holbecks Park, Hadleigh at 11am

Fernie

Where and when? Great Bowden at 11amThe Green,

Flint & Denbigh

Where and when? Hall Square, Denbigh at 10.45am

Four Burrow

Where and when? Carn Brea, Redruth at 11am

Highmoor Bloodhounds

Where and when? Pocklington town centre, East Yorkshire at 11.30am12pm

Hursley Hambledon

Where and when? Bucks Head Hill, Meonstoke at 11am

Jedforest

Where and when? The Green, Denholm at 10.45am

Kimblewick

Where and when? Cholesbury Common, Hawridge at 12 noon

Ledbury

Where and when? The Feathers Hotel, Ledbury at 10.45am

Ludlow

Where and when? Ludlow Castle, Ludlow at 11am

Meynell & South Staffordshire

Where and when? Blithfield Hall, Admaston at 11am

Morpeth

Where and when? The Dyke Neuk, Morpeth at 10.45am

New Forest

Where and when? Lyndhurst at 10.45am

North Cornwall

Where and when? Camelford at 11am

North Cotswold

Where and when? Broadway at 10.45am

North Herefordshire

Where and when? Corn Square, Leominster at 11am

North Norfolk Harriers

Where and when? Sennowe Hall, Guist at 11am

North Staffordshire

Where and when? Woore at 11am

Old Surrey Burstow & West Kent

Where and when? Chiddingstone Castle, Chiddingstone at 11am. Refreshments served from 10am

Pembrokeshire

Where and when? Castle Square, Haverfordwest at 11am

Pendle Forest and Craven

Where and when? Middle Green, Gargrave at 11am

Portman

Where and when? Crown Meadows, Blandford at 10.45am

Quorn

Where and when? Whatton House & Gardens, Loughborough at 12 noon

Spooners and West Dartmoor

Where? Bedford Square, Tavistock at 11am

Surrey Union

Where and when? The Kennels, Okewood, spectators and foot followers to arrive from 11am, hounds and mounted field to arrive at 12 noon

Tedworth

Where and when? Bouverie Hall car park, Pewsey at 11am

The Four Shires Bloodhounds

Where and when? Market Square, Ashbourne at 12pm

The Readyfield Bloodhouds

Where and when? Claxhill Farm, Norwell, Newark at 12pm for a 12.30pm start

The Staff College & Royal Military Academy Sandhurst Drag Hunt

Where and when? The Cricketers, Hartley at 12 noon

The Wilton

Where and when? Odstock Manor, Salisbury at 10.45am for 11am

Tivyside

Where and when? Madron Church at 11am

Continued below…

Towy & Cothi

Where and when? Sexton Arms, Llanwrdaat 11am

Vale of Clettwr

Where and when? Llandysul at 10.30am

Vine & Craven

Where and when? Crowle Road, Lambourn at 11.30am

VWH

Where and when? The Mansion, Cirencester Park at 11am

Warwickshire

Where and when? Banbury at 10.45am

West Somerset Vale

Where and when? Nether Stowey, Bridgwater at 11am

Woodland Pytchley

Where and when? Brigstock, Northants at 11am

York & Ainsty North

Where and when? Market Square, Easingwold at 10.45am

For a full interactive map detailing all Boxing Day meets visit the Countryside Alliance website: www.countryside-alliance.org

To have your hunt’s Boxing Day meet included in this list, secretaries should please send details to gemma.redrup@timeinc.com