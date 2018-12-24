58 Boxing Day meets you really won’t want to miss this year

After you’ve stuffed yourself to excess on Christmas Day, what better reason is there to get out of the house and support one of Britain’s oldest and best traditions than to attend your local Boxing Day meet? Here’s your full guide to where and when your local pack is meeting...
Albrighton & Woodland (North)
Where and when? Newport at 11am
Albrighton & Woodland (South)
Where and when? Hagley Hall, Stourbridge at 11am
Ashford Valley Tickham
Where and when? High Street, Tenterden at 11am
Banwen Miners
Where and when? The Castle Hotel, Neath, moving off at 11am
Berkeley
Where and when? High Street, Thornbury at 11am
Berwickshire
Where and when? Greenlaw, Duns at 10.45am
Bicester with Whaddon Chase
Where and when? Winslow Show Field, Winslow at 11am
Blackmore and Sparkford Vale
Where and when? Castle Cary at 11am
Burton
Where and when? The Showground, Grange-de-Lings, Lincoln at 11am
Cambridgeshire with Enfield Chace
Where and when? Eltisley Green, Eltisley at 11am
Chiddingfold, Leconfield & Cowdray
Where and when? The Kennels, Petworth Park at 11am
College Valley North Northumberland
Where and when? Wooler at 10.45am
Cotswold
Where and when? The Frogmill, Shipton Oliffe, at 10.45am
Crawley and Horsham
Where and when? Countryman Lane, Horsham at 11am
Cumberland Farmers Foxhounds
Where and when? The Square, Dalston at 10.30am
Cury
Where and when? Helston, Cornwall at 11am
Duke of Beaufort’s
Where and when? Worcester Lodge, Badminton at 10.45am
Eryri
Where and when? Lawnt Beddgelert Village Green, Beddgelert at 10.30am
Essex & Suffolk
Where and when? Holbecks Park, Hadleigh at 11am
Fernie
Where and when? Great Bowden at 11amThe Green,
Flint & Denbigh
Where and when? Hall Square, Denbigh at 10.45am
Four Burrow
Where and when? Carn Brea, Redruth at 11am
Highmoor Bloodhounds
Where and when? Pocklington town centre, East Yorkshire at 11.30am12pm
Hursley Hambledon
Where and when? Bucks Head Hill, Meonstoke at 11am
Jedforest
Where and when? The Green, Denholm at 10.45am
Kimblewick
Where and when? Cholesbury Common, Hawridge at 12 noon
Ledbury
Where and when? The Feathers Hotel, Ledbury at 10.45am
Ludlow
Where and when? Ludlow Castle, Ludlow at 11am
Meynell & South Staffordshire
Where and when? Blithfield Hall, Admaston at 11am
Morpeth
Where and when? The Dyke Neuk, Morpeth at 10.45am
New Forest
Where and when? Lyndhurst at 10.45am
North Cornwall
Where and when? Camelford at 11am
North Cotswold
Where and when? Broadway at 10.45am
North Herefordshire
Where and when? Corn Square, Leominster at 11am
North Norfolk Harriers
Where and when? Sennowe Hall, Guist at 11am
North Staffordshire
Where and when? Woore at 11am
Old Surrey Burstow & West Kent
Where and when? Chiddingstone Castle, Chiddingstone at 11am. Refreshments served from 10am
Pembrokeshire
Where and when? Castle Square, Haverfordwest at 11am
Pendle Forest and Craven
Where and when? Middle Green, Gargrave at 11am
Portman
Where and when? Crown Meadows, Blandford at 10.45am
Quorn
Where and when? Whatton House & Gardens, Loughborough at 12 noon
Spooners and West Dartmoor
Where? Bedford Square, Tavistock at 11am
Surrey Union
Where and when? The Kennels, Okewood, spectators and foot followers to arrive from 11am, hounds and mounted field to arrive at 12 noon
Tedworth
Where and when? Bouverie Hall car park, Pewsey at 11am
The Four Shires Bloodhounds
Where and when? Market Square, Ashbourne at 12pm
The Readyfield Bloodhouds
Where and when? Claxhill Farm, Norwell, Newark at 12pm for a 12.30pm start
The Staff College & Royal Military Academy Sandhurst Drag Hunt
Where and when? The Cricketers, Hartley at 12 noon
The Wilton
Where and when? Odstock Manor, Salisbury at 10.45am for 11am
Tivyside
Where and when? Madron Church at 11am
Towy & Cothi
Where and when? Sexton Arms, Llanwrdaat 11am
Vale of Clettwr
Where and when? Llandysul at 10.30am
Vine & Craven
Where and when? Crowle Road, Lambourn at 11.30am
VWH
Where and when? The Mansion, Cirencester Park at 11am
Warwickshire
Where and when? Banbury at 10.45am
West Somerset Vale
Where and when? Nether Stowey, Bridgwater at 11am
Woodland Pytchley
Where and when? Brigstock, Northants at 11am
York & Ainsty North
Where and when? Market Square, Easingwold at 10.45am
For a full interactive map detailing all Boxing Day meets visit the Countryside Alliance website: www.countryside-alliance.org
To have your hunt’s Boxing Day meet included in this list, secretaries should please send details to gemma.redrup@timeinc.com