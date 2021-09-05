Settle into this equestrian property with up to 88 acres, stables, an arena and two houses





Bowden Farm is in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, four miles from Chagford in Devon. It is located 15 miles from Exeter, from where you catch a train to arrive in London Paddington in two hours.

Local equestrian centres include Chudleigh, which is 30 minutes away (12 miles), The Grange EC, which is 35 minutes away from (23 miles), and Bicton Arena, which is 55 minutes away (37 miles).

Stringer Equine Veterinary Practice will be on hand if you require any veterinary attention as they are just eight miles from your front door.

If you like your hunting, head out with the the Silverton.

Bowden Farm is on the market with Knight Frank with price tag of £2.95m. Let’s take a look around…

This property is split into two lots in the heart of Dartmoor. Lot two comprises the equestrian facilities including a large arena, American barn stables with eight loose boxes and a recently built outdoor sand school (40x20m).

There are railed paddocks and pasture set over 88 acres and the surrounding area offers excellent hacking and access to the open moor.

Further outbuildings include a garage/workshop, some traditional stone sheds, a large cattle shed and planning for a further cattle shed.

Lot one comprises two properties, the original Grade II*-listed farmhouse and a recently converted barn with a modern interior. It also includes some equestrian facilities, paddocks, extensive grassland, woodland and two lakes.

The two properties lie across a courtyard from each other. They are different in style but retain many of their original features. The farmhouse has recently been extended to the rear with a glazed sun room connecting it to the granary behind.

The barn has been completely renovated by the current owners with a contemporary interior including a designer kitchen opening to a dining/sitting area, off which is a large fully glazed sun room and private courtyard garden.

In total the two properties offer seven bedrooms, six bathrooms and seven reception rooms.

