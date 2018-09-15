Get your brave pants on: walk Blenheim’s CCI3* cross-country course

Today (15 September), the cross-country phase of the SsangYong Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials CCI3* class gets underway.

This marks the second year that David Evans has designed both the CCI3* and eight- and nine-year-old CIC3* tracks at Blenheim.

David says: “I have increased the height and technicality of the CCI3* a little in 2018. Both tracks, when ridden well, should give horses and riders a great feeling and they should finish full of confidence and having furthered their education.”

Let’s take a look around…

Fence 1: Voltaire Design Saddle Rack

Fence 2: Horse & Country Roll Back

Fence 3: Tivoli ‘I Love It!’

Fence 4abc: Theraplate Vortex Wave

Alternative 4bc

Fence 5: Moorgate Finance Flyer

Fence 6ab: Ariat Dew Pond

Fence 7: Blenheim Palace Oxer

Fence 8ab: SsangYong Dragons

Fence 9: SsangYoung Musso Launch

Fence 10: SsangYong Rhino’s Revenge

Fence 11ab: Rough Piece Brushes and the Cotswold Life Oxer

Fence 12: Rowen Barbary Shields

Fence 13abc: Shoulder brush double and brush arrowhead

Alternative 13c:

Fence 14: SsangYong Musso Crossing

Fence 15ab: British Horse Society ‘On The Move’

Alternative 15b:

Fence 16: Dogs for Good

Fence 17abc: Suregrow Forest Glade

Alternative 17b:

Alternative 17c:

Fence 18: Horsebox Seller Challenge

Fence 19abc: Ariat Wooded Hollow

Alternative c:

Fence 20: Kubota Log

Fence 21abc: Saffrey Champness Tax Question

Alternative c:

Fence 22ab: Biffa Arch Complex

Fence 23: Clarendon Crossing

Fence 24ab: Abingdon & Witney College corner

Fence 25: Platinum Plus Home To Bed

Keep up-to-date with all the latest reports from Blenheim via horseandhound.co.uk and don’t miss the full report in next week’s issue of Horse & Hound magazine, out on 20 September