Get your brave pants on: walk Blenheim’s CCI3* cross-country course

Today (15 September), the cross-country phase of the SsangYong Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials CCI3* class gets underway.
This marks the second year that David Evans has designed both the CCI3* and eight- and nine-year-old CIC3* tracks at Blenheim.
David says: “I have increased the height and technicality of the CCI3* a little in 2018. Both tracks, when ridden well, should give horses and riders a great feeling and they should finish full of confidence and having furthered their education.”
Let’s take a look around…
Fence 1: Voltaire Design Saddle Rack
Fence 2: Horse & Country Roll Back
Fence 3: Tivoli ‘I Love It!’
Fence 4abc: Theraplate Vortex Wave
Alternative 4bc
Fence 5: Moorgate Finance Flyer
Fence 6ab: Ariat Dew Pond
Fence 7: Blenheim Palace Oxer
Fence 8ab: SsangYong Dragons
Fence 9: SsangYoung Musso Launch
Fence 10: SsangYong Rhino’s Revenge
Fence 11ab: Rough Piece Brushes and the Cotswold Life Oxer
Fence 12: Rowen Barbary Shields
Fence 13abc: Shoulder brush double and brush arrowhead
Alternative 13c:
Fence 14: SsangYong Musso Crossing
Fence 15ab: British Horse Society ‘On The Move’
Alternative 15b:
Fence 16: Dogs for Good
Fence 17abc: Suregrow Forest Glade
Alternative 17b:
Alternative 17c:
Fence 18: Horsebox Seller Challenge
Fence 19abc: Ariat Wooded Hollow
Alternative c:
Fence 20: Kubota Log
Fence 21abc: Saffrey Champness Tax Question
Alternative c:
Fence 22ab: Biffa Arch Complex
Fence 23: Clarendon Crossing
Fence 24ab: Abingdon & Witney College corner
Fence 25: Platinum Plus Home To Bed
Keep up-to-date with all the latest reports from Blenheim via horseandhound.co.uk and don’t miss the full report in next week’s issue of Horse & Hound magazine, out on 20 September