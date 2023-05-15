A barn conversion next to the beach with two stables and over 13 acres of land





The agents at Fine & Country bill this home in Wales as ‘magical’, but are you in agreement?

Bishopswood Farm can be found in the village of Bishopston, which offers amenities such as a post office, pubs, coastal walks and sandy beaches. It is situated en route to the Gower Peninsula with woodland walks and an array of beaches to enjoy.

The coastal village of Mumbles is nearby, too, as is the city of Swansea.

Your local showing society will be BSPS Wales, and you must keep an eye on the schedule of Pencoed College (32 miles) if showing is your sport of choice.

Other equestrian centres within easy reach include Beacons Equestrian (24 miles), Carmarthen College (32 miles) and Little Mill Equestrian Centre (36 miles).

Cotts Equine Vets can be found 18 miles away and St James Vets is just under six miles away, should you need their services.

Stock up on essential equine supplies at Zoar Horse and Country Centre (15 miles).

Ynysymond Stables (13 miles) has a cross-country course just 30 minutes from the village of Bishopston.

Offered for sale by Fine & Country, this Welsh home is priced at £1.5m.

We think it would make the perfect set-up for a family of country bumpkins with a couple of horses. Do you agree?

The rural setting offers stunning panoramic views of the surrounding countryside. The farm is near multiple walking, hacking and cycle routes, which can be accessed directly from the land.

The 13.86 acres of land is situated to the rear of this family home. The grazing is currently split into three paddocks and each is lined with durable stock fencing.

The property also benefits from six beehives, an established orchard, a vegetable patch and a chicken/duck house.

There is a range of large outbuildings including two barns, one housing two stables with automatic waterers and lots of storage space, a tack room and an additional shared barn. All but one of the outbuildings are fully equipped with lighting and electricity.

The other outbuildings have multiple uses. This one would make an ideal workshop or a storage barn for the horsebox.

One of the main benefits of the property is its proximity to the coastline. Imagine waking up to this view every single morning…

The house is a three-bedroom barn conversion, but there is also a two-bedroom annexe which provides additional accommodation.

Bishopswood Farm was converted in 1990 and many original features, such as exposed stone walls, exposed beams and Suffolk latch doors, have been retained.

The kitchen can be found at the heart of the main home. The large room boasts a wood-burner and a feature oven as well as exposed walls/beams.

The garden area is a beautiful mix of patio, level lawn, and mature trees, shrubs and a range of colourful flowers. A paved pathway guides you around the grounds.

