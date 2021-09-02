Floaty dresses, heeled boots and flowery trousers: best of the outfits at the Bicton trot-up





The Chedington Bicton Horse Trials first trot-up this afternoon took place against a scenic wooded backdrop, with gleaming horses and smartly dressed riders – check out some of the competitors below…

Felicity Collins sports a short jacket and heeled boots to present her mother Vicky and Avrina Milton’s RSH Contend Or.

DHI Purple Rain, owned by Ro Audley, Amy Drummond, Beryl Chaplin and Belinda Drummond, shows some airs above the ground as Francis Whittington leads him up.

Gemma Tattersall, in a jacket with matching collar and boots, presents Christopher Stone’s Chilli Knight at the Bicton Horse Trials first trot-up.

Georgie Spence was the final rider to come forward this afternoon, but cut a dash with her flowery trousers. She rides her own and Suzanne Doggett’s Halltown Harley.

Harry Mutch won the Hiho Silver-sponsored best-dressed male prize for his outfit. He is pictured with Carole Mutch’s HD Bronze.

Izzy Taylor brings forward The Lancer Stud’s Fonbherna Lancer.

Olympic team gold medallist Oliver Townend trots up MHS King Joules, who belongs to Tom Joule.

Pippa Funnell with Barbara and Nicholas Walkinshaw’s Billy Walk On. Pippa won the Hiho Silver prize for the best-dressed female.

Will Rawlin will ride his parents Andy and Miranda’s VIP Vinnie.

James Avery’s ride Mr Sneezy, owned by Tiny Clapham and Heidi and Ian Woodhead – his groom Frankie Murrell won the prize for the best turned-out horse, given by Smart Grooming.

Ros Canter and Pencos Crown Jewel, owned by Annie Makin and Kate James.

Sam Griffiths sports bright blue trousers and stripey socks as he trots up Gurtera Cher, owned by Rodney Bennett and The Kim and Imogen Syndicate.

Ireland’s Sarah Dowley presents her own Rubix Kube in a summery dress and jacket.

Simon Grieve with Dr Polly Taylor’s Mr Fahrenheit III, who is a son of the five-star mare Little Tiger.

Tim Price presents Ringwood Sky Boy, who starts his 18th five-star this weekend. He belongs to Varenna Allen, Robert Taylor and his rider.

Pictures by Nico Morgan

